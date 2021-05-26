Vivo V21e 5G key specifications revealed via Google Play Console

Vivo V21e 5G is also expected to be launched in India soon.

Vivo is reportedly working on a new 5G smartphone called as the Vivo V21e. The phone was recently spotted on Geekbench benchmarking platform and now it has made its appearance on Google Play Console revealing key specs.

The Google Play Console listing reveals that the Vivo V21e 5G supports a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, however an exact screen size is not revealed. The phone has a waterdrop notch on the front and a slightly thick chin. The right side of the device has a volume rocker and a power key.

Further the listing tells us that Vivo V21e 5G is powered by the Dimensity 700 chipset which is mentioned with MT683V model number and Mali G57 GPU. The handset has 8 GB of RAM and it runs on Android 11 OS out of the box.

Vivo V21e 5G is also expected to be launched in India soon as it was spotted at the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) recently.



As per the earlier Geekbench listing, the Vivo V21e will be powered by a 2.0GHz MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. The chipset will be coupled with 8GB of RAM. The phone runs the latest Android 11 operating system out of the box. In the single-core and multi-core tests of Geekbench, the Vivo V21e 5G has scored 462 and 1502 points, respectively.

Vivo V21e 5G will likely feature the same set of specs as the V21 5G with a different processor. To recall, Vivo V21 5G sports a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with 1080 x 2404 pixels resolution, HDR 10+, 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U, along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone is backed by a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 33W FlashCharge fast charging and runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1 on top.

On the rear, Vivo V21 5G has a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel secondary wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, there is a 44MP sensor that supports OIS as well and a dual LED flash system.

