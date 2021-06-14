Vivo V21e 5G expected to launch in India soon, specs leaked

Vivo V21e 5G will reportedly be equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens at the back.

Advertisement

Vivo is expected to launch Vivo V21e 5G in India soon, a new report has revealed. Previously, the smartphone also appeared on Geekbench and BIS certification websites, indicating an imminent India launch.

According to 91mobiles , in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal, the Vivo V21e 5G is said to feature a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. It will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. This is in line with the Geekbench listing that was spotted last month.

Advertisement

Vivo V21e 5G will reportedly be equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens at the back. For selfies, the phone will house a 32-megapixel front camera.

On the software front, the smartphone will run Android 11 with FunTouch OS layered on top and it will pack a 4,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

The device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port for connectivity.

The Vivo V21e 4G made its global debut a couple of months ago in Malaysia with a price tag of MYR 1,299 (approx. Rs. 23,000). It has a 6.44-inch AMOLED FHD+ display. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 720G coupled with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. It packs a 4,000mAh battery with 33W rapid charging. It has a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. It also has a 44-megapixel front camera for selfies.