Vivo V21 series unveiled with 90Hz AMOLED displays, 44MP front camera, and more

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : April 27, 2021 3:49 pm

Vivo has unveiled its Vivo V21 series of smartphones with 44MP front cameras that even support OIS
The Vivo V21 series has been unveiled in Malaysia and brings three phones along with it namely, the Vivo V21, V21 5G and the V21e. The Vivo V21 and the V21 5G are basically identical phones apart from one being equipped with 5G connectivity and the other being a 4G LTE model. 

 

The vivo V21 and V21 5G will be available soon in three colors: Sunset Dazzle, Dusk Blue and Arctic White. The vivo V21e comes with Diamond Flare and Roman Black. In Malaysia, the vivo V21 and V21e can be pre-ordered today, the two will be available on May 5 at MYR 1,600 and MYR 1,200, respectively. The V21 5G though, won't be coming to Malaysia. 

 

Vivo V21, V21 5G Specifications 

 

Vivo V21

 

The two models sport a 6.44-inch E3 AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and a 1080p+ resolution with a 20:9 aspect ratio and HDR 10+ support. There's 500 nits of peak brightness and fingerprint scanner built-in. 

 

Both the vivo V21 and V21 5G are powered by the same chipset, the Dimensity 800U, a 7nm chip paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. You also get the extended RAM feature so Vivo makes sure you get an extra 3GB of storage being used as RAM for a smoother experience. 

 

On the rear, you get a triple camera setup with a 64-megapixel main sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens along with a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, there is a 44MP sensor that supports OIS as well and a dual LED flash system. The phones are backed by 4,000 mAh batteries that come with support for 33W FlashCharge. 

 

Vivo V21e Specifications 

 

V21e

 

The Vivo V21e sports a similar 6.44-inch E3 AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and a 1080p+ resolution with a 20:9 aspect ratio and HDR10 support. There's 430 nits of peak brightness and an under-display fingerprint sensor. 

 

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 720G chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. You get the same triple camera setup with a 64-megapixel main sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens along with a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, there is a 44MP sensor that doesn't support OIS. The Vivo V21e is backed by a 4,000 mAh battery that comes with support for 33W FlashCharge. 

Tags: Vivo

 

