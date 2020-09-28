Vivo V20 series tipped to launch in India on October 12

Vivo is planning to launch its latest series in India on October 12.

Vivo recently launched the Vivo V20 Pro and Vivo V20 smartphones at an event in Thailand. The company also launched Vivo V20 SE smartphone in the V20 series in Malaysia. Now the V20 series is tipped to launch in India as well.



As per a report of MySmartPrice, Vivo is planning to launch its latest series in India on October 12. The company will launch two smartphones in the V20 series.



The report further reveals that Vivo might launch Vivo V20 Pro and Vivo V20 SE smartphones in India. Or it might launch Vivo V20 and V20 SE smartphones in India.

Vivo V20 SE specifications



Vivo V20 SE features a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, 60Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a 2GHz Snapdragon 665 11nm processor with Adreno 610 GPU coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The storage is expandable up to 1TB with microSD. The phone has a battery capacity of 4000mAh with 33W fast charging. It runs Android 10 with Funtouch OS 11.





For the camera, the Vivo V20 SE has a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the phone has a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. The phone also features an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Vivo V20 Pro specifications



Vivo V20 Pro features a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, with a 20:9 aspect ratio and HDR10 support. The phone is powered by a 2.2GHz Snapdragon 765G 7nm processor with Adreno 620 GPU coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It runs Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10.5 and features an in-display fingerprint scanner.





For the camera, the Vivo V20 Pro has a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel with 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.89 aperture, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, the phone has a dual selfie camera setup with a 44-megapixel sensor with f/2.08 aperture and 8-megapixel 105° ultra-wide camera with f/2.28 aperture. On the battery front, the phone has a battery capacity of 4000mAh with 33W fast charging.

Vivo V20 specifications

Vivo didn’t reveal the complete Vivo V20 specifications during the launch event. However, at the event, the company confirmed the Vivo V20 phone will be available in Midnight Jazz and Sunset Melody colour options. It comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 33W FlashCharge technology. It features a triple-camera setup with 64MP primary shooter and a 44MP selfie camera. It runs on Android 10 with FunTouch OS on top of it.