Advertisement

Vivo V20 SE price slashed in India by Rs 1,000

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 24, 2021 2:07 pm

Latest News

The price cut though seems to be applicable only in the offline market as the smartphone is still retailing at its original launched price on online stores.

Vivo has now slashed the price of its Vivo V20 SE smartphone in India by Rs 1,000. The smartphone was launched in India for Rs 20,999 in November last year.

Now after the price cut of Rs 1,000, the Vivo V20 SE comes at a price of Rs 19,990. The price cut though seems to be applicable only in the offline market as the smartphone is still retailing at its original launched price of Rs 20,990 on online stores such as Amazon India and Flipkart.

The price cut was first tipped by Mahesh Telecom, a Mumbai-based mobile phone retailer. The retailer announced the price cut via its social media platforms (Facebook and Twitter).

 

 

Vivo V20 SE specifications


Vivo V20 SE features a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, 60Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a 2GHz Snapdragon 665 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.


There is a triple rear camera setup on the Vivo V20 SE that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 lens.

 

Vivo V20 SE recently started receiving Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 update in India. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the battery front, the phone has a battery capacity of 4000mAh with 33W fast charging.


Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth V5, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C. Vivo V20 Pro measures 161.00 x 74.08 x 7.83mm and it weighs 171 grams.

Vivo V20 SE launched in India with Snapdragon 665 SoC, 48MP triple rear cameras

Vivo V20 SE Aquamarine Green launched in India for Rs 20,999

Vivo V20 SE receiving Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 update in India

Latest News from Vivo

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy M31s gets a price cut of Rs 1000

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale: Discounts on Poco X3, Poco C3, Poco M2, Poco M2 Pro

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market
Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update
Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched
Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing
Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing

Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies