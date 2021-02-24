Vivo V20 SE price slashed in India by Rs 1,000

The price cut though seems to be applicable only in the offline market as the smartphone is still retailing at its original launched price on online stores.

Vivo has now slashed the price of its Vivo V20 SE smartphone in India by Rs 1,000. The smartphone was launched in India for Rs 20,999 in November last year.



Now after the price cut of Rs 1,000, the Vivo V20 SE comes at a price of Rs 19,990. The price cut though seems to be applicable only in the offline market as the smartphone is still retailing at its original launched price of Rs 20,990 on online stores such as Amazon India and Flipkart.



The price cut was first tipped by Mahesh Telecom, a Mumbai-based mobile phone retailer. The retailer announced the price cut via its social media platforms (Facebook and Twitter).

Vivo V20 SE specifications



Vivo V20 SE features a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, 60Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a 2GHz Snapdragon 665 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.





There is a triple rear camera setup on the Vivo V20 SE that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 lens.

Vivo V20 SE recently started receiving Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 update in India. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the battery front, the phone has a battery capacity of 4000mAh with 33W fast charging.





Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth V5, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C. Vivo V20 Pro measures 161.00 x 74.08 x 7.83mm and it weighs 171 grams.