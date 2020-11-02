Advertisement

Vivo V20 SE launched in India with Snapdragon 665 SoC, 48MP triple rear cameras

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 02, 2020 12:56 pm

Latest News

Vivo V20 SE comes in Aquamarine Green and Gravity Black colour options.

Vivo has today finally launched the Vivo V20 SE smartphone in the V20 series in India. The Vivo V20 SE is priced Rs 20,990 for the single 8GB + 128GB variant.

 

The phone will go on sale starting Tuesday, November 3 and will be available for purchase via the Vivo India E-Store as well as major e-commerce websites. It comes in Aquamarine Green and Gravity Black colour options.

 

Vivo V20 SE launch offers



The launch offers on Vivo V20 SE include finance options on Bajaj Finserv and Home Credit, 10 percent cashback with ICICI, Kotak, Bank of Baroda, and other major banks. There is also one time screen replacement, Jio benefits worth Rs 10,000, Vi bundled offers, and no-cost EMI up to 12 months. Vivo is also offering an additional Rs 2,000 off on exchange.
 

Vivo V20 SE specifications


Vivo V20 SE features a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, 60Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a 2GHz Snapdragon 665 11nm processor with Adreno 610 GPU coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The storage is expandable up to 1TB with microSD.


For photos and videos, there is a triple rear camera setup on the Vivo V20 SE that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 lens

The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the battery front, the phone has a battery capacity of 4000mAh with 33W fast charging. It runs Android 10 with Funtouch OS 11.


Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth V5, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C. Vivo V20 Pro measures 161.00 x 74.08 x 7.83mm and it weighs 171 grams.

Vivo V20 launched in India with Android 11 and 44MP selfie camera

Vivo V20 SE coming soon to India

Vivo V20 SE spotted with Rs 20,990 ahead of official launch in India

Vivo V20 SE tipped to launch in India next week

Vivo V20 SE launch date in India leaked, pre-booking offers revealed

Latest News from Vivo

Tags: Vivo

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Oppo K7x spotted on Geekbench ahead of launch on November 4

Micromax In-series launching in India tomorrow: Here's everything you need to know

5 Reasons That make The iOS 14 Update A Must Have

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Smart Speakers: Utility or Luxury?

Smart Speakers: Utility or Luxury?
Buying Guide: Do you need a tablet?

Buying Guide: Do you need a tablet?
Micromax In Rebranded Honor 9X or Not, Lava New Smartphone 1st look, Airtel Upgrade offer

Micromax In Rebranded Honor 9X or Not, Lava New Smartphone 1st look, Airtel Upgrade offer
Micromax In Design and Specs, Vivo S20 SE price leaked, Lg Velvet and Wing

Micromax In Design and Specs, Vivo S20 SE price leaked, Lg Velvet and Wing
Lava Pulse 1with digital thermometer, OnePlus breaks promise, Discount on Galaxy S20 FE

Lava Pulse 1with digital thermometer, OnePlus breaks promise, Discount on Galaxy S20 FE
FAU-G game teaser, Boat Watch Storm, Google Pay, Samsung Galaxy F12

FAU-G game teaser, Boat Watch Storm, Google Pay, Samsung Galaxy F12

Latest Picture Story

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies