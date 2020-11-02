Vivo V20 SE launched in India with Snapdragon 665 SoC, 48MP triple rear cameras

Vivo V20 SE comes in Aquamarine Green and Gravity Black colour options.

Vivo has today finally launched the Vivo V20 SE smartphone in the V20 series in India. The Vivo V20 SE is priced Rs 20,990 for the single 8GB + 128GB variant.

The phone will go on sale starting Tuesday, November 3 and will be available for purchase via the Vivo India E-Store as well as major e-commerce websites. It comes in Aquamarine Green and Gravity Black colour options.

Vivo V20 SE launch offers





The launch offers on Vivo V20 SE include finance options on Bajaj Finserv and Home Credit, 10 percent cashback with ICICI, Kotak, Bank of Baroda, and other major banks. There is also one time screen replacement, Jio benefits worth Rs 10,000, Vi bundled offers, and no-cost EMI up to 12 months. Vivo is also offering an additional Rs 2,000 off on exchange.







Vivo V20 SE specifications



Vivo V20 SE features a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, 60Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a 2GHz Snapdragon 665 11nm processor with Adreno 610 GPU coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The storage is expandable up to 1TB with microSD.





For photos and videos, there is a triple rear camera setup on the Vivo V20 SE that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 lens



The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the battery front, the phone has a battery capacity of 4000mAh with 33W fast charging. It runs Android 10 with Funtouch OS 11.





Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth V5, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C. Vivo V20 Pro measures 161.00 x 74.08 x 7.83mm and it weighs 171 grams.



