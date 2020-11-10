Advertisement

Vivo V20 SE Aquamarine Green launched in India for Rs 20,999

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 10, 2020 5:09 pm

Vivo V20 SE is available online through the company’s e-store and other e-commerce platforms starting today.
Vivo has today announced the launch of Aquamarine Green colour variant of its V20 SE in India. The new variant is priced at Rs 20,990 and it is available online through the company’s e-store and other e-commerce platforms starting today.

The company has announced launch offers for the buyers of Vivo V20 SE which includes one-time screen replacement within six months of purchase date, flat 10% cashback with ICICI Bank on credit card and credit card EMI transactions, flat Rs 1,500 exchange bonus on any old smartphone, and up to 80% assured buyback on Vivo upgrade application, and Voda Idea 12-month extended warranty on Rs 819 recharge with 100% cashback with Paytm.

 

Vivo V20 SE specifications


Vivo V20 SE features a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, 60Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a 2GHz Snapdragon 665 11nm processor with Adreno 610 GPU coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The storage is expandable up to 1TB with microSD.


There is a triple rear camera setup on the Vivo V20 SE that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 lens

The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the battery front, the phone has a battery capacity of 4000mAh with 33W fast charging. It runs Android 10 with Funtouch OS 11.


Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth V5, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C. Vivo V20 Pro measures 161.00 x 74.08 x 7.83mm and it weighs 171 grams.

