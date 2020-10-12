Vivo V20 price tipped ahead of launch on October 13

Vivo V20 sale is likely to start during the Flipkart Big Billion Days starting October 16.

Vivo will be launching its V20 smartphone on October 13 in India. Now ahead of launch, the pricing of the Vivo V20 smartphone for India has been tipped online.



As per tipster Ishan Agarwal, Vivo V20 will be priced at Rs 24,990 in the country. To recall, the Vivo V20 was launched in Thailand back in September this year alongside the Vivo V20 Pro 5G. The Vivo V20 will be a successor to the Vivo V19 launched earlier this year.



The Vivo V20 will be available in three different colour options including Sunset Melody, Midnight Jazz, and Moonlight Sonata.



As per the Flipkart teaser page, Vivo V20 will be the ‘slimmest smartphone’ in the smartphone segment which is priced between Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000. The phone is just 7.38mm thin and weighs at 171 grams. Vivo V20 is confirmed to feature a 44MP selfie camera and run Android 11 out of the box.

Vivo V20 features a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The phone is powered by a 2.2GHz Snapdragon 720G processor with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.



The Vivo V20 has a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It also features an in-display fingerprint scanner. It runs Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11. For security, the device also comes with face unlock.



For the camera, the Vivo V20 has a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.89 lens, along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The phone has a 44-megapixel selfie sensor with an f/2.0 lens housed inside waterdrop notch.





