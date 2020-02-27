Vivo V19 launch date set for March 10th, will have 48MP AI quad rear camera setup

On the front, Vivo V19 smartphone will come loaded with 32-megapixel punch hole selfie camera setup.

After the sequence of teasers, Vivo has now confirmed the launch date of its new V-Series smartphone, Vivo V19 in Indonesia through its official twitter handle. As per the teaser, the upcoming Vivo V19 will see the lights on March 10th.

The tweet reads "When night falls, sometimes the best moments happen unexpectedly. Until every precious time turned into a perfect story with #vivoV19, as experienced by @afgansyah_reza and @Jscmila/ Vivo V19 will be launched on 10 March 2020! #PerfectNightPerfectYou".

Moreover, as per latest video teaser posted a few hours ago, the smartphone will have a 48-megapixel AI quad rectangular shaped rear camera setup, 32-megapixel punch-hole selfie shooter, will have two colour options in gradient finish- Blue and White.

The launch of the Vivo V19 series (Vivo V19 and V19 Pro) in India is imminent and is expected to happen next month. However, as of now, there is no official date announced by the company yet.

As per our earlier report, we would expect the Vivo V19 to feature have 6.5-inch AMOLED (1080 x 2340 pixels) display, 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, 4200-4500mAh battery with Fast Charging, In-display fingerprint scanner, expected to run Android 10 based on FunTouch OS and Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. Connectivity options will include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS, and USB Type-C port. The company now confirmed that the smartphone will have 48MP AI quad rear camera setup and will have 32MP punch-hole selfie sensor.

For Vivo V19 Pro, we expect this smartphone to come loaded with 6.5-inch AMOLED (1080 x 2340 pixels) display, 8GB RAM, 128GB/512GB internal storage, Quad rear camera setup, Dual front camera (punch hole), 4500mAh battery with Fast Charging, to run Android 10 based on FunTouch OS, In-display fingerprint scanner and 2.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor paired with Adreno 618 GPU. Connectivity options will include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS, and USB Type-C port.