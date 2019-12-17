Vivo V17 goes on sale in India

Vivo V17 is priced at Rs 22,990 and it is available via Amazon, Flipkart, and Vivo India e-store online, and also across major offline retailers in India.

Advertisement

Vivo V17 smartphone was recently launched in India. The phone is now on sale for the first time in India. Vivo V17 is priced at Rs 22,990 and it is available via Amazon, Flipkart, and Vivo India e-store online, and also across major offline retailers in India.

Launch offers will include 5 percent cashback on payments done via HDFC Bank, ICICI bank, HDFC Bank, and select other banks, Jio benefits worth Rs 12000 and no-cost EMI up to 12 months. It comes in Glacier Ice White and Midnight Black colours.

Advertisement

The Vivo V17 features a 6.44-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED punch-hole display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution, up to 800 nits brightness, Schott Xensation UP glass protection. It features an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Vivo V17 is fueled with a big 4500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It runs on Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9.2. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset with Adreno 612 GPU. It has 8GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 256 GB via microSD card. Connectivity options are Dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, FM radio, 3.5mm audio jack, dual-band WiFi, and USB Type-C port.

For the optics, the Vivo V17 smartphone has an L-shaped setup quad rear camera setup with 48-megapixel with f/1.8 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens for bokeh effect, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture. The camera features on the V17 include a Super Night mode, Ultra Stable Video, Portrait Bokeh, Portrait Light Effects, AR Stickers, Pose Master, AI Makeup, and AI HDR. The phone measures 159.01 x 74.17 x 8.54mm and weighs 176 grams.