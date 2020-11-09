Advertisement

Vivo to launch new Origin OS on November 18

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 09, 2020 1:03 pm

The new Origin OS will come with better improvement and it will be completely different from the current Funtouch OS.
Recently it was reported that Vivo is working on to replace existing Funtouch OS with new Origin OS. Now the company has confirmed to announce the new OriginOS on November 18.

On Chinese microblogging website Weibo, Vivo will unveil OriginOS on November 18 in Shenzhen, China. The company has also created a dedicated OriginOS profile but did not share any features of the new Origin OS.

The new OS will come with better improvement and it will be completely different from the current Funtouch OS. It will be available for Vivo’s existing smartphones. Vivo is expected to reveal details about the new OS in the coming days.

An earlier report revealed that the new Origin OS will be made available before the end of this year and will debut with the X60 series in November/December this year. The OS reportedly will be a complete package.

The new Origin OS is likely to be much cleaner and smoother to use. It is likely to provide the user with the ability to switch between the company’s OS and stock Android. Since the launch date is not too far, we expect more details in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Vivo recently launched the Vivo V20 in India with FunTouch OS 11. Vivo V20 is the first device to ship with Android 11 out of the box. Vivo V20 is priced at Rs 24,990 for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version and the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage version costs Rs 27,990.

Tags: Vivo

 

