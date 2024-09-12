Vivo T3 Ultra 5G Launched in India: Should You Consider it Over Vivo V40?

Vivo has unveiled the fifth T3 series smartphone in India, called Vivo T3 Ultra 5G. The series already consists of the Vivo T3 5G, Vivo T3 Lite 5G, Vivo T3x 5G, and the Vivo T3 Pro 5G. The new Vivo T3 Ultra 5G packs a flagship MediaTek Dimensity Processor and dual rear cameras. Here’s everything to know about it.

Vivo T3 Ultra 5G: Price, Availability

The Vivo T3 Ultra 5G is priced at Rs 31,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, Rs 33,999 for 8GB + 256GB model, and Rs 35,999 for the 12GB + 256GB trim. The device can be bought in Lunar Gray and Forest Green shades via Vivo’s own online E-store, Flipkart, or leading retail stores near you. There’s also a flat Rs 3,000 instant HDFC bank card discount.

Vivo T3 Ultra 5G: Specifications

The Vivo T3 Ultra 5G gets a 6.78-inch 1.5K resolution AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+, 452 ppi, and 4500 nits peak brightness. There’s an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for biometrics. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC, coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

It is backed by a dual rear camera system, including a 50MP f/1.8 Sony IMX981 main sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide angle f/2.2 sensor. On the front, it gets a 50MP f/2.0 selfie sensor with Autofocus support.

It packs a 5500mAh battery with 80W Fast charging support. For biometrics, there is an in-display fingerprint sensor. For audio, it has a stereo speaker setup. The device will run on FunTouch OS 14, which is based on Android 14. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, 5G, and a USB-C port for charging. Aside from that, it is also IP68 rated for water and dust resistance.

Vivo T3 Ultra 5G Vs Vivo V40

Vivo T3 Ultra starts at Rs 31,999 and goes up to Rs 35,999, close to Vivo V40’s starting price of Rs 34,999. That might confuse you as to which one to consider, and it seems like the Vivo T3 Ultra 5G is the better choice for those who want a more performance-oriented handset.

The T3 Ultra 5G packs faster LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 3.1 storage compared to Vivo 40’s LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. If that wasn’t enough, the top model of T3 Ultra offers you more RAM and storage than the starting model of V40 and costs Rs 1,000 less on top of that. Most importantly, the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ in the T3-series device is a far more powerful Chipset compared to the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 used in Vivo V40. The display, battery, and charging speeds remain identical.

Cameras is where the Vivo V40 takes the lead and also impressed us the most in its review. The Vivo V40 features Zeiss optics which the T3 Ultra doesn’t, while it also gets a superior ultra-wide angle camera sensor. We can’t really confirm if the Vivo V40 takes better photos than the T3 Ultra as we haven’t used the latter but we can tell you so based on the on-paper specs comparison of the two.

Overall, by the looks of it, we feel the Vivo T3 Ultra 5G is worth purchasing in its segment not only over the Vivo V40, but also some of its other competitors.