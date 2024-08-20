Vivo T3 Pro 5G India Launch: All Details

Vivo has announced the launch of T3 Pro 5G in India, set for August 27 at 12PM. The brand has also revealed the handset’s design, confirming it will be available in orange. By the looks of it, the device seems to be a rebranded iQOO Z9s Pro that’ll be launching in India tomorrow, August 21.

Vivo T3 Pro 5G: India Launch

The brand has confirmed that it will launch the Vivo T3 Pro 5G on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, at 12 noon. The device is also confirmed to be available via Flipkart for purchase, likely alongside Vivo’s own online E-store.

Vivo T3 Pro 5G: Expected Specifications

The Vivo T3 Pro 5G will likely sport a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate and 4500 nits peak brightness. It should be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

It should be backed by a triple rear camera system, including a 50MP f/1.79 Sony IMX882 main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle f/2.2 sensor, and a 2MP f/2.4 bokeh sensor. On the front, it could get a 16MP f/2.45 selfie sensor.

It may pack a 5500mAh battery with 80W Fast charging support. For biometrics, there will be an in-display fingerprint sensor. For audio, it will have a stereo speaker setup. The device will run on FunTouch OS 14, based on Android 14. Connectivity options could include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, 5G, and a USB-C port for charging.

Vivo T3 Pro 5G: Expected Price

According to the leaked specifications, the Vivo T3 Pro 5G will likely be priced around or below Rs 25,000. There’s no word on the official pricing details as of now, but it should be similar in price to the iQOO Z9s Pro 5G, as both are essentially the same devices.