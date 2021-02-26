Vivo S9 44MP selfie camera confirmed via official poster, Vivo S9e to launch alongside

Vivo S9 will be the world’s first phone to be powered by the recently launched 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G processor.

Advertisement

Vivo will be announcing the Vivo S9 smartphone in China on March 3. Now ahead of the launch, the company has released the first poster revealing the rear design of the Vivo S9.



Meanwhile, the Vivo S9 is now up for pre-booking in China through the company's official website in China.



As per the shared teaser, Vivo S9 will be equipped with a 44-megapixel dual selfie camera system. The phone will be available in Black, White, and Gradient Blue colours.



At the back, there will be a triple rectangle-shaped camera setup with an LED flash. The right side of the device has a volume rocker and a power key. The front side of the phone is not shown.



The teaser on Weibo has also confirmed that the Vivo S9e will launch along with Vivo S9 in the series. The teaser shows that the Vivo S9 will come with a 44-megapixel selfie camera, while the Vivo S9e will sport a 32-megapixel camera.



Vivo S9 will be the world’s first phone to be powered by the recently launched 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G processor. Vivo S9e is said to be powered with Dimensity 820 chipset.

Vivo S9 will be the successor of Vivo S7 which was announced last year. The upcoming Vivo S9 will sport a similar-looking rear design as the Vivo S7 and retains a triple-camera setup at the back.

Advertisement

Vivo S9 Rumoured Specs



Vivo S9 will feature a 44 megapixels selfie camera like the Vivo S7 which is likely to be assisted by an ultra-wide lens. The front cameras will be housed inside a wide notch. There could be a 64-megapixel primary camera on the back.



The Vivo S9 is said to come with a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will feature a dual selfie camera setup consisting of a 44MP primary lens along with an ultra-wide-angle sensor. To recall, Vivo S7 also had a dual-camera setup on the front with a 44MP primary sensor and an 8MP secondary sensor.



Vivo S9 could pack 12GB RAM, 256 GB of storage and it will run the latest Android 11 OS. The phone will reportedly pack a 4000mAh battery and 33W fast charging.

Vivo S9e Rumoured Specs

Vivo S9e is said to feature a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is tipped to come with MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC.



For the camera, there will be a 32-megapixel front camera and a 64-megapixel triple camera system The phone is said to pack a 4,100mAh battery along with 33W Flash Charge.