Vivo S9 confirmed to launch on March 3

Vivo has confirmed that it will be announcing the Vivo S9 smartphone in China on March 3. Vivo S9 will be the world’s first phone to be powered by the recently launched 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G processor.



The company has announced the launch date through a post on Chinese microblogging website Weibo. The launch event will be held on March 3 at 7:30 PM local time.



Vivo S9 will be the successor of Vivo S7 which was announced last year. The upcoming Vivo S9 will sport a similar-looking rear design as the Vivo S7 and retains a triple-camera setup at the back.

Vivo S9 Rumoured Specs



Vivo S9 will feature a 44 megapixels selfie camera like the Vivo S7 which is likely to be assisted by an ultra-wide lens. The front cameras will be housed inside a wide notch. There could be a 64-megapixel primary camera on the back.



The Vivo S9 is said to come with a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will feature a dual selfie camera setup consisting of a 44MP primary lens along with an ultra-wide-angle sensor. To recall, Vivo S7 also had a dual-camera setup on the front with a 44MP primary sensor and an 8MP secondary sensor.



Vivo S9 could pack 12GB RAM, 256 GB of storage and it will run the latest Android 11 OS. The phone will reportedly pack a 4000mAh battery and 33W fast charging.



Along with Vivo S9, the Vivo S9e 5G may also go official the same day. The phone is said to feature a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is tipped to come with MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC.



There will be a 32-megapixel front camera, a 64-megapixel triple camera system a 4,100mAh battery, and 33W fast charge support.











