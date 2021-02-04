Vivo S7t 5G goes official with Dimensity 820, 44MP Dual Selfie Cameras

The Vivo S7t sports a 6.44-inch FHD AMOLED display with a resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels with a 91.2 percent screen-to-body ratio and a 408ppi pixel density.

Vivo has launched the Vivo S7t 5G smartphone in China in the Vivo S7 series. The Vivo S7t is priced at 2698 Yuan (Rs 30,500 approx.) for the sole 8GB RAM and 128GB storage version. It comes in Black and Monet Diffuse colours.

Vivo S7t Specifications

For the camera, there is a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.89 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, the device has a dual-camera setup with a 44-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.28 lens.



The Vivo S7t is backed by a 4000mAh battery that comes with 33W flash charging support. And the device runs OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11. The phone measures 158.82x74.2x7.39mm.



The phone also sports an in-display fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include 5G SA/ NSA / Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth V5.1, GPS, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C.