Vivo S1 Prime goes official with 48MP quad camera and Snapdragon 665 SoC

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 13, 2020 4:47 pm

Vivo S1 Prime has a battery capacity of 4500mAh with 18W fast charging.
Vivo has launched a new S-series smartphone - Vivo S1 Prime in Myanmar. The phone is priced at MYR 389,800 (roughly Rs. 21,700) for the single 8GB + 128GB storage model. It comes in Jade Black and Nebula Blue colour options.

 

Vivo S1 Prime specifications


Vivo S1 Prime features a 6.38-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels, 90 percent screen-to-body ratio and U-shaped punch-hole at the top. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

For the camera, the Vivo S1 Prime has a diamond-shaped quad rear camera setup that features a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and 2-megapixel depth sensors with an f/2.4 lenses and 2-megapixel macro sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie sensor with an f/2.0 lens.

On the battery front, the phone has a battery capacity of 4500mAh with 18W fast charging. It runs Android 9 with Funtouch OS 9.2 and features an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth V5.0, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C. Vivo S1 Prime measures 159.25x75.19x8.68mmand it weighs 190.2 grams.

