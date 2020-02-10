Vivo plans to open 600 exclusive stores by the end of this year

The company has also revealed that it is planning to expand its retail footprint in India by opening 600 new stores in the country.

Vivo has announced the launch of its first flagship store in Thane, Maharashtra. The company has also revealed that it is planning to expand its retail footprint in India by opening 600 new stores in the country.

The company intends to open 20 more such stores across metros and state capitals to offer a distinct customer experience in an offline retail space. The first premium store in Thane is about 1800 sq. ft. The store is located at Shop number 3, Ashar Millennia building, Ghodbunder Road, Kapurbavdi, Thane, Maharashtra.

The Experience store comes with interactive touch-enabled LED screen, where customers can simply view and compare features of Vivo smartphones. It also comes with a dedicated Gaming, VT and Customer Interaction zones. The Accessory and IoT zone will feature the entire range of Vivo accessories and smart devices. The Gaming Zone will help users to experience the Ultra Game Mode on various Vivo smartphones.

Then there is VR and photo zone where customers will get a chance to experience AI-powered photography of Vivo smartphones. Furthermore, customers can also enjoy 10 per cent assured cashback on all bank Credit Cards, Debit Cards & EMI on all phones above Rs 10,000 till 29th February.

Commenting on the launch, Nipun Marya, Director-Brand Strategy, Vivo India, said, "Keeping customer centricity at the core, we at vivo strive to offer our customers unique retail experiences. The offline channel has been an essential part of our GTM strategy, and we shall continue to invest in this channel. We intend to launch more than 250 exclusive stores in 2020, taking the total number to 600.”