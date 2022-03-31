Vivo Pad, Vivo Watch could launch in India alongside X80 series smartphones

Vivo is all set to launch its first tablet in China on April 11 and it seems like its gearing up to launch the same in India soon, alongside the Vivo Watch and the Vivo X80 series smartphones. A new report suggests that the Vivo Watch and the Vivo Pad are currently being tested in India and could soon launch in the region.

Vivo Pad, Vivo Watch, Vivo X80 Series India launch timeline

The report comes from PriceBaba citing tipster Yogesh Brar as the source, suggesting that Vivo Watch and Vivo Pad are in testing phase and may launch by the end of Q2 or early Q3 of 2022 in the country. The Vivo X80 series is also expected to debut during this period. Brar adds that the launch will take place after the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2022 season. The final match of IPL is scheduled to take place on May 29th, 2022.

The specifications and other details regarding the products weren’t shared. However, a recent leak suggested that the Vivo Pad will come with a 2.5K display with Dolby Vision support. However, it is yet to be determined whether the company will use an AMOLED or an LCD display for its tablet. Additionally, the tablet will come with a metal body and will pack a Snapdragon 870 SoC with 8GB RAM.

For optics, the leak says that the tablet will come with a dual-camera and a quad-speaker setup. The rear camera setup will be headlined by a 13MP camera along with an 8MP secondary lens. The front of the device will be equipped with an 8MP camera. In addition, the Vivo tablet will be equipped with an 8040 mAh battery and 44W fast charging support. It will also support Vivo Pencil.

As for the watch, it is unclear if it will be the same Vivo Watch 2 that was unveiled in China last year. The Vivo Watch 2 had a 46mm dial, stainless steel casing and comes with a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen with 466×466 pixels resolution.