Vivo launches Wireless Sport Lite Neckband in India

Vivo isn’t the brand one would think of when it comes to Audio products. However, the brand does want to offer these products, and it has expanded its device range with the launch of vivo Wireless Sport Lite neckband in India.

Priced at Rs 1,999, the Neckband will be available across Vivo India E-store and across all partner retail stores starting today in two elegant colour variants—Black and Blue.

Vivo Wireless Sport Lite Neckband Specifications

This new Neckband from Vivo features an 11.2mm driver strong bass and 18 hours of playback time. The Neckband is equipped with Daikoku aluminium-coated bronze coil, a light structure that reproduces high frequencies. The Neckband also comes with a low latency rate of up to 80ms.

The device also has a Call Noise Cancellation feature which ensures you hear everyone on the other end clearly and experience uninterrupted communication. Packed with a 129mAh battery, the Neckband provides 5 hours of playtime in just 10 minutes.

Designed inVivo’ss Golden Ears Acoustics Lab, the Neckband is equipped with the latest Bluetooth version V5.0 that helps them pair instantly with the nearby devices. Even after having a large driver and a big battery, the Vivo Wireless Sport Lite neckband weighs only 23.9gms.

The Neckband is further IPX4 rated, making it water and sweat resistant. The device also offers many functional features, including Easy connection, Magnetic switch, Google Voice assistance, Quick Pair, and Game low lagging, making it easy for users to use, as per Vivo.