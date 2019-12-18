  • 23:21 Dec 18, 2019

Vivo Christmas Carnival: Top deals on Vivo Z1 Pro, Z1x and more

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : December 18, 2019 1:04 pm

The sale will end on December 20 and it brings discounts and offers on its range of smartphones.
Vivo has announced Vivo Christmas Carnival sale on its official e-store. The sale will end on December 20 and it brings discounts and offers on its range of smartphones. 

 

To start with, Vivo Z1 Pro will be available at a discounted price. The 4GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 12,990 during the sale period, while the 6GB RAM variant comes with a discounted price of Rs 13,990. Similarly, Vivo Z1x 4GB RAM with a 128GB storage option is available at a discounted price of Rs 14,990. 

 

Vivo U10 is available for Rs 8,490 and Rs 8,990 for 32GB storage and 64GB storage variant respectively. Furthermore, users will get Rs 1,000 off on prepaid orders on the purchase of Z1 Pro (6GB RAM + 128GB), Z1x (6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB) and Viv U1o (4GB RAM + 64GB). 

 

Apart from this, users will get 5 per cent cashback with HDFC and ICICI Bank credit cards and EMIs options. The offer is available for Vivo V17, V17Pro, V15 Pro, S1  and Y19. One can also avail no-cost EMI up to 12 months on all Vivo smartphones. Lastly. Users will get free selfie stick with the purchase of Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo Z1x and Vivo U10. 

 

Meanwhile, the company has announced FunTouch OS 10 update roadmap in China. In the first batch, the Vivo phones which will get the FunTouch OS 10 update are Vivo Nex 3, Vivo Nex 3 5G, Vivo X27, Vivo X27 Pro, Vivo X27 8+128GB, Vivo Nex, Vivo Nex Screen Fingerprint, Vivo Nex Dual Display Edition, and Vivo S5 will get the update.

 

The second batch will see phones like the Vivo Z5, Vivo Z5i, Vivo Z5x, Vivo S1, and Vivo S1 Pro phones get the update. Lastly, the third batch will include phones like the Vivo X21s, Vivo X23, Vivo X23 Symphony Edition, Vivo Z3, Vivo Z3i, and Vivo Z3i Standard Edition.

