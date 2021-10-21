Vivo Android 12-based FunTouch OS Beta Rollout Schedule unveiled for eligible devices

Vivo, today has released the rollout schedule of Android 12 based on FunTouch OS Beta Version for its X, V, Y and S series smartphones. “Vivo aims to extend the smooth smartphone experience offered by its devices to ensure continuous improvements based on evolving consumer trends and new software innovations”, says the company. Now, in combination with Android 12 Beta, users can experience the latest OS.

Below is the rollout schedule for the Android 12 based FunTouch OS Beta Version on various Vivo devices starting from:

End of Nov 2021 – X70 Pro+

End of Dec 2021 – X60 Pro+, X60 Pro, X60, V21 and Y72 5G

End of Jan 2022 – X70 Pro, V21e, V20 2021, V20, Y21, Y51A and Y31

End of Mar 2022 – X50 Pro, X50, V20 Pro, V20 SE, Y33s, Y20G, Y53s and Y12s

Early Apr 2022 – S1 and Y19

End of Apr 2022 – V17 Pro, V17, S1 Pro, Y73, Y51, Y20, Y20i and Y30

There’s no mention of what new features the Software update will bring. In related news, Vivo yesterday launched the T1 series in China. The Vivo T1 sports a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with a Full-HD+ resolution. It has a punch-hole cutout at the centre and a 120Hz refresh rate. This device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The T1x features a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display that has Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Vivo T1 gets a triple camera setup on the back of the device. This includes a 64MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. It has a 16MP selfie camera.