VingaJoy SOUND FIT wireless Karaoke party speaker launched

With holi around the corner, VingaJoy has expanded its speaker portfolio with the launch of its all new SOUND FIT wireless Karaoke party speaker. You can buy this new speaker at your nearest Retail Stores at an introductory price of Rs 2,499.

The speaker is equipped with 3mtr cable, which let users stream their favourite playlist without any hassles. The 16 watts high-power output party speaker comes with a microphone to get the party started instantly. There are dynamic LED lighting on the front and flashing DJ lights. This speaker with RGB LED lights at the top contains five color modes and simple controls.

Along with Bluetooth connectivity, the speaker is equipped with inbuilt FM radio, a USB and TF Card slot so that you can tune in to your favourite radio channel whenever you want or could choose your playlist to set the mood of the party. A portable, wireless speaker, such as the VingaJoy sound fit is high bass wireless speaker, can brighten up any gathering.

The V5.0 version of sound fit comes with an LED display that is capable of displaying time, outdoor temperature and even timers. The LED display also has a light sensor that automatically adjusts the brightness so you can see the time day or night.

Commenting on the launch, Lalit Arora, Co-Founder, VingaJoy said, “Aligned with the brand positioning of ‘Making Every Moment Magical’, the new SOUND FIT wireless party speaker additions to the existing Audio range aims to fuel the aspirations of both aspirers and minimalist set of consumers to live life uninterrupted enjoying every moment. Our aim is to provide luxury in sound that makes your life deeply satisfying. ”