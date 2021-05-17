VingaJoy Heavy Bass Wireless Headphones launched in India with up to 40 hours of playback time

VingaJoy has launched its Heavy Bass Wireless Headphones in India that come with Bluetooth 5.0 and a lightweight foldable design

VingaJoy has announced the launch of its all new Heavy Bass Wireless Headphones BT-5800, in India. Priced at Rs 2,999, VingaJoy BT-5800 wireless headphones are available in classic Golden, Green and Black colours at your nearest Retail Stores.

The brand claims up to 40 hours of play and talk time. The headphones include soft ear pads for comfortable wear. This pair of wireless headphones is equipped with a mic. It has Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity using which it connects to the smartphones.

"Dedicated to sound and comfort, they also support hands-free calling, and an impressive bass with high stereo feature", says VingaJoy. The headphones have multiple pairing mode options, such as Wireless/TF/SD card/AUX function.

The headset has a built-in dual microphone which provides 360-degree surround sound support. The wireless headphones have a lightweight structure and foldable design. It also offers painless wearing for an easy comfortable long hour usage.

The brand recently also launched the VingaJoy BT-210 JAZZ BUDS 2.0 TWS Earbuds in India. VingaJoy BT-210 JAZZ offers hand-free talk while doing sports or driving. It comes along with the digital battery display and has an Independent CPU which helps in delivering clear sound and deep bass. The VingaJoy True Wireless Earbuds provide a playtime up to 15 hours in a single charge.