Advertisement

VingaJoy Heavy Bass Wireless Headphones launched in India with up to 40 hours of playback time

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 17, 2021 2:49 pm

Latest News

VingaJoy has launched its Heavy Bass Wireless Headphones in India that come with Bluetooth 5.0 and a lightweight foldable design

VingaJoy has announced the launch of its all new Heavy Bass Wireless Headphones BT-5800, in India. Priced at Rs 2,999, VingaJoy BT-5800 wireless headphones are available in classic Golden, Green and Black colours at your nearest Retail Stores. 

 

The brand claims up to 40 hours of play and talk time. The headphones include soft ear pads for comfortable wear. This pair of wireless headphones is equipped with a mic. It has Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity using which it connects to the smartphones.

 

"Dedicated to sound and comfort, they also support hands-free calling, and an impressive bass with high stereo feature", says VingaJoy. The headphones have multiple pairing mode options, such as Wireless/TF/SD card/AUX function.

 

The headset has a built-in dual microphone which provides 360-degree surround sound support. The wireless headphones have a lightweight structure and foldable design. It also offers painless wearing for an easy comfortable long hour usage. 

 

The brand recently also launched the VingaJoy BT-210 JAZZ BUDS 2.0 TWS Earbuds in India. VingaJoy BT-210 JAZZ offers hand-free talk while doing sports or driving. It comes along with the digital battery display and has an Independent CPU which helps in delivering clear sound and deep bass. The VingaJoy True Wireless Earbuds provide a playtime up to 15 hours in a single charge.

VingaJoy FitLife 2.0 W-200 fitness band launched in India

VingaJoy SOUND FIT wireless Karaoke party speaker launched

VingaJoy Jazz BUDS 2.0 launched

Latest News from VingaJoy

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

pTron Tangent Plus v2 Bluetooth neckband launched for Rs 999

Casio G-Shock GBA900 fitness watch launched

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies