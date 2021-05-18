Advertisement

Upcoming Xiaomi Mi CC10 to sport Smnapdragon 870 SoC

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 18, 2021 1:40 pm

Latest News

Mi CC10 will be backed up by a 4360mAh battery.

Xiaomi introduced the Xiaomi Mi CC9e, Mi CC9 and Mi CC9 Pro smartphones back in the year 2019 in China. Rumours have it that the successor to the Mi CC9 series of smartphone called Xiaomi Mi CC10 series is now in works.

 

A Weibo tipster revealed that the upcoming Xiaomi Mi CC10 series will sport Qualcomm’s latest sub-flagship chip, Snapdragon 870. Earlier the same source revealed that the Mi CC10 will be backed up by a 4360mAh battery.

 

To recall, the Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro, CC9, and CC9e are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, 710, and 665 SoC respectively. As of now, the specifications of the upcoming Mi CC series smartphone are not known.

 

The Snapdragon 870 is a 7nm chipset that offers up to 3.2GHz clocking speeds. The Kryo 585 prime core of Cortex-A77 in the Snapdragon 870 goes at the clock speed of 3.2GHz, along with three cores of Cortex-A77 at 2.4GHz and four remaining cores of Cortex-A55 at 1.8GHz. The SoC includes Adreno 650 graphics, which is also available with Snapdragon 865 chip.

 

To recall the Xiaomi Mi CC9 specifications, the device features a 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 1080x2340 pixels resolution, 403ppi pixel density and 430 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the 2.2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 710 processor paired with 6GB RAM and Adreno 616 GPU. It is backed up by a 4,030mAh battery with 18W fast charging

 

The Mi CC9 sports a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.9 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and another 2-megapixel sensor for depth of field. For the front, the phone is equipped with a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture as well. 

Xiaomi Mi CC9, CC9e, CC9e Meitu Custom Edition announced

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro launched with 108MP penta-camera setup, Snapdragon 730G

Xiaomi Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro, and Mi 11 Ultra storage and RAM variants leaked ahead of launch on April 23

Latest News from Xiaomi

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor launched with 144Hz FHD+ display support

Samsung Galaxy A22 4G to come with MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, 6GB of RAM

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies