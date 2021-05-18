Upcoming Xiaomi Mi CC10 to sport Smnapdragon 870 SoC

Mi CC10 will be backed up by a 4360mAh battery.

Xiaomi introduced the Xiaomi Mi CC9e, Mi CC9 and Mi CC9 Pro smartphones back in the year 2019 in China. Rumours have it that the successor to the Mi CC9 series of smartphone called Xiaomi Mi CC10 series is now in works.

A Weibo tipster revealed that the upcoming Xiaomi Mi CC10 series will sport Qualcomm’s latest sub-flagship chip, Snapdragon 870. Earlier the same source revealed that the Mi CC10 will be backed up by a 4360mAh battery.

To recall, the Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro, CC9, and CC9e are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, 710, and 665 SoC respectively. As of now, the specifications of the upcoming Mi CC series smartphone are not known.

The Snapdragon 870 is a 7nm chipset that offers up to 3.2GHz clocking speeds. The Kryo 585 prime core of Cortex-A77 in the Snapdragon 870 goes at the clock speed of 3.2GHz, along with three cores of Cortex-A77 at 2.4GHz and four remaining cores of Cortex-A55 at 1.8GHz. The SoC includes Adreno 650 graphics, which is also available with Snapdragon 865 chip.

To recall the Xiaomi Mi CC9 specifications, the device features a 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 1080x2340 pixels resolution, 403ppi pixel density and 430 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the 2.2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 710 processor paired with 6GB RAM and Adreno 616 GPU. It is backed up by a 4,030mAh battery with 18W fast charging

The Mi CC9 sports a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.9 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and another 2-megapixel sensor for depth of field. For the front, the phone is equipped with a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture as well.