Upcoming Smartphones launching in India in October 2020

We are going to see a bunch of smartphone launches next month. There will be new smartphones launching in the country - two by Nokia, one each by Samsung, OnePlus and Motorola. We have shortlisted some of the best upcoming smartphones in this article.





Nokia 3.4

We exclusively reported that Nokia 3.4, Nokia 2.4 will be launching in India in October but an exact launch date is not revealed yet. Nokia 3.4 features a 6.39-inch punch-hole HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The phone is powered by 2.0GHz octa-core Snapdragon 460 processor coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64 GB of storage. The device will come with a microSD card slot for additional storage up to 512GB.



For the cameras, the Nokia 3.4 comes with a triple camera system with 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel ultra-wide + 2-megapixel depth sensor. There will be a front-facing camera of 8-megapixel.



Nokia 3.4 packs a 4,000mAh battery and will come preinstalled with Android 10 OS which is said to be upgradable to Android 11. It comes with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor and a Google Assistant Button as well. The connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, Type C USB and 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Nokia 2.4

Nokia 2.4 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a dual rear camera of 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, 5P lens and 2-megapixel secondary depth camera. The phone has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.4 aperture, 3P lens and support for Face Unlock.





Nokia 2.4 runs Android 10 which is said to be upgradable to Android 11. It has a 4500mAh battery that promises 2 days of battery life. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 processor coupled with up to 3GB RAM and 64GB storage. It has expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD.

The phone measures 165.85 x 76.30 x 8.69mm and the weight is 189 grams. The connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS + GLONASS, micro USB and 3.5 mm headphone jack. The phone also comes with a dedicated Google Assistant Button and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Samsung Galaxy F41

Samsung Galaxy F41 will be launched in India on October 8th. The event will be live-streamed via Samsung’s official channels on October 8th at 5:30 PM IST. The phone will be Flipkart exclusive in the country. The phone is likely to be offered in Black, Blue, and Green colour options.

As per leaks, the Samsung Galaxy F41 will feature a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution. It might be powered by Octa-Core Exynos 9611 coupled with 6GB RAM and 64 GB / 128 GB internal storage.



The phone is said to come with a triple rear camera 64MP rear camera, 8MP ultra-wide and a depth / macro sensor. It may feature a 32-megapixel front camera. It may run Android 10 with One UI. There will be a 6000mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

OnePlus 8T 5G

OnePlus will launch OnePlus 8T 5G flagship smartphone on October 14. The OnePlus 8T 5G launch event will be streamed online on October 14 at 7:30 pm IST on the company website. The phone will be available on Amazon India device as the listing has shown up on Amazon India's homepage.

OnePlus 8T is expected to have a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 865+ which is the latest from Qualcomm and is also featuring in many other flagships. The device is said to arrive in 2 variants with 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM with 256GB of storage with storage expansion support.

The phone is likely to have a quad-camera setup with the main sensor being a 48MP shooter, a 16MP wide-angle camera, a 2MP portrait lens, and a 5MP macro sensor. On the front, we should have a 32MP shooter. The phone is rumoured to be backed by a 4500mAh battery with support for 65W charging which will be a first from the company.

Motorola Razr 5G

Motorola will be launching Motorola Razr flip phone with a foldable screen dubbed as Moto Razr 5G in India next month. The new Moto Razr 5G features a flexible screen that folds. The secondary screen can be operated by touch and used to operate some of the functions of the phone. The phone features a 6.2-inch foldable pOLED display with a resolution of 876x2142 pixels, and 21:9 aspect ratio. The secondary screen features a 2.7-inch OLED display with a resolution of 600x800 pixel.



The phone is powered by Snapdragon 765G processor coupled with Adreno 620 GPU. It has 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage and lacks support for a microSD card slot. The Motorola Razr runs Android 10 out-of-the-box.

For the camera, Motorola Razr 5G has a 48-megapixel main camera below the secondary display with f/1.7 aperture and OIS, as well as a side-mounted LED flash. For selfies, the Motorola Razr 5G features a 20-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture. It packs a 2,800mAh battery with 15W TurboPower fast charging.



The phone has connectivity features like 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, USB 3.0 Type-C. The Motorola Razr 5G comes with support for eSIM functionality apart from nano-SIM slot. The Razr 5G does not feature a 3.5mm audio jack.



