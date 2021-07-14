UNISOC T610 launched, Realme C21Y comes with it

UNISOC, a supplier of core chipsets for mobile communications and IoT, has unveiled the new generation processor T610. Realme C21Y, which has been launched in China, is based on UNISOC T610 Chipset.

The company aims to give Indian users superior performance and a faster mobile application processing experience.

UNISOC T610 is a processor designed to be used in smartphones, tablets, etc. It adopts a 12nm process that features two 1.8 GHz Arm Cortex-A75 CPUs and six 1.8 GHz Arm Cortex-A55 CPUs while the GPU uses the 614.4MHz Mali G52.

The UNISOC T610 based on 12nm process boosts the single-core performance by 45% compared to other competing products and the multi-core performance by over 25%.

In addition, the new 8-core architecture 4G mobile platform uses the flagship DynamIQ design based on the fifth-generation Vivimagic image engine solution for significant performance enhancements.

With excellent support from their memory verification laboratory, the UNISOC T610 supports a wide variety of memory particles available on the market while supporting a much more comprehensive memory frequency range up to 1600 MHz.

The UNISOC T610 supports high-end 4-shots for ultra-wide angle, wide-angle and telephoto three-channel to achieve accurate image restoration with no switching delay.

T610 also supports applications such as wide colour gamut management, screen brightness adaptive, smart resolution, blue light suppression and so on that result in more robust multimedia performance.

In addition, its new 3A synchronization technology ensures that there is no brightness jump on the screen while the sensor is in the process of switching.

Eric Zhou, EVP of UNISOC, said, “ We are committed to relentlessly providing the latest chipset technology for the mobile communications industry to expand into newer horizons of technological advancements as a flagbearer of the digital world.”