U&i launches Topper and Flyer wireless neckbands starting Rs 2,999

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : November 23, 2020 3:50 pm

U&i Topper comes with 500 mAh battery that provides playtime and backup of 60 hours and has a charging time of 3-4 hours.
U&i has launched “Topper” and “Flyer” wireless neckbands. U&i Topper and Flyer Wireless Neckbands is available at an introductory price of Rs 2999 and Rs 2499 can be bought from all the leading retail stores & e-commerce platforms.  

The newly launched U&i Topper & Flyer wireless neckbands allows you to enjoy music while jogging, cooking, or even while working. These are extremely light-weight, sleek, and sit comfortably in your ears.

With Bluetooth Version 5.0, both neckbands can easily connect with any smartphone and other devices with a working distance of 32 feet (10 meters). U&i Topper comes with 500 mAh battery that provides playtime and backup of 60 hours and has a charging time of 3-4 hours, while U&i Flyer has 250 mAh battery and offers a playtime/backup of 20 hours and gets fully charged in just 3 hours.
 
Equipped with Multi-Functional and Volume/Track Control Buttons, Topper and Flyer neckbands offer rich bass HD stereo sound with passive noise cancellation. With their in-built microphone and Google and Siri Assistant features, users can enjoy two-way interaction clearly. U&i Flyer also has a call vibration alert feature that vibrates when there is any call directed through the neckband.

Speaking on the occasion, Paresh Vij, Founder and Director, U&i quoted, “We at U&i believe in delivering lifestyle products that are alluring for our fast-moving next-generation. With the launch of Topper and Flyer neckband, we intend to make our user’s festive season lively and full of music and we look forward to being synonymous as the Numero Uno brand in the Indian audio market.” 

