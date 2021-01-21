U&i launches Killer wireless neckband for Rs 2,999

U&i Killer wireless neckband is packed with 50 hours of Backup Time

U&i has launched “Killer” wireless neckband in the Indian market. U&i Killer Wireless Neckband is available at an introductory price of Rs 2,999 and can be bought from all the leading retail stores & e-commerce platforms. It comes in Black and Gun Black colours.





U&i Killer wireless neckband is packed with 50 hours of Backup Time. Owing to its shape and unique design, the device is extremely light-weight and sleek in design while sitting comfortably in your ears. The newly launched wireless neckband is also packed with an in-built LED Display that indicates the battery status of the device.





With its Bluetooth Version 5.0, it can be paired easily with any Smartphone and other devices with a working distance of 32 feet (10 meters). U&i Killer comes with 500 mAh battery ensuring a playtime of 50 hours and has a charging time of 2 hours.





U&i Killer wireless neckband is equipped with Multi-Functional and Volume/Track Control Buttons, Killer neckband offers rich bass HD stereo sound. It comes with passive noise cancellation and it also boasts of an in-built microphone along with Google and Siri Assistant features.





Speaking at the launch, Paresh Vij, Founder and Director, U&i quoted, “We at U&i believe in bringing in lifestyle products that are appealing to the millennials. With the launch of Killer neckband, the first-of-its-kind neckband with LED Display, we are introducing a device that no other brand has offered so far in the Indian audio market”.

