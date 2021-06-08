U&i launches 'Flame' portable party speaker at Rs 1499

U&i Flame is a one-of-a-kind lightweight party speaker with rugged built quality that can be carried easily from one place to another.

Advertisement

U&i has launched “Flame” - a portable party speaker in India. With the launch of Flame, the brand has strengthened its portfolio of portable Bluetooth speakers.

U&i Flame (Black colour) portable party speaker is available at an introductory price of Rs 1,499 and can be bought from all the leading retail stores & e-commerce platforms.

Advertisement

U&i Flame is a one-of-a-kind lightweight party speaker with rugged built quality that can be carried easily from one place to another. The Flame speaker houses a resting holder where one can place their Smartphone easily without the fear of falling.

U&i Flame comes with a 1200 mAh battery that offers music for 4 hours. The speaker takes 2 hours of charging time.



Apart from Bluetooth, one can also play their favourite music on Flame using the USB cable, TF card, FM, and Aux cable. The portable party speaker has inbuilt disco lights that work when the speaker is on and playing music.

With an output of 5 Watts, it is perfect for all the Fun and Party activities that you want. The powerful speaker comes with features like True Wireless Connection (TWS) that helps you to connect two speakers simultaneously via Bluetooth V5.0. Flame also has a Hands-Free calling feature that allows you to take and receive calls.