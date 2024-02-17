UFS 3.1 vs UFS 4.0: Why Is It a Big Deal For Some Users?

For the average smartphone user, the difference between UFS 3.1 and UFS 4.0 storage might seem negligible. But for power users who demand the absolute best performance from their devices, the upgrade to UFS 4.0 is a significant leap forward. Let’s delve into the details of these storage standards and explore why UFS 4.0 is a game-changer for specific user groups.

What is UFS standard?

UFS stands for Universal Flash Storage, and it refers to a common flash storage standard used in electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, and other portable devices. UFS is designed to provide high-speed data transfer and reliable storage capabilities for these devices. The standard is governed by the JEDEC Solid State Technology Association, which sets industry standards for semiconductor devices.

UFS 3.1 vs UFS 4.0

The most apparent difference between UFS 3.1 and UFS 4.0 lies in their raw speed. UFS 4.0 boasts nearly double the sequential read and write speeds compared to its predecessor. In numbers, UFS 4.0 doubles the sequential read from 2.1GB/s to 4.2GB/s and more than doubles the sequential write to 2.8GB/s from 1.2GB/s. This results in some real-world improvements too, which include:

Faster App loading and multitasking: UFS 4.0 allows apps to launch and switch between tasks noticeably faster, creating a smoother user experience.

UFS 4.0 allows apps to launch and switch between tasks noticeably faster, creating a smoother user experience. Reduced loading times in games and heavy applications: Professionals who rely on demanding apps like video editing software or mobile workstations will experience significant improvements in loading speeds.

Professionals who rely on demanding apps like video editing software or mobile workstations will experience significant improvements in loading speeds. Faster file transfer: Transferring large files like 4K videos or high-resolution photos will be significantly quicker with UFS 4.0.

UFS 4.0 isn’t just about raw speed but also about improved efficiency across the board. It also boasts impressive improvements in power efficiency, consuming 46% less power than UFS 3.1. This translates to extended battery life, especially for users who heavily utilize their storage. Additionally, UFS 4.0 introduces newer features over UFS 3.1 like host performance counters and data consistency guarantees, enhancing data integrity and security.

Why is UFS 4.0 a big deal for some users?

While UFS 4.0 offers benefits for all users, it particularly caters to specific groups who regularly perform demanding tasks that require higher power. This includes mobile gamers who demand smooth gameplay without frame drops or stuttering will appreciate the faster loading times and improved responsiveness of UFS 4.0.

Then theree are creative professionals who work with large files, such as videographers, photographers, and graphic designers, will benefit from the significant speed boost in file transfer and app loading. Finally, there are early adopters and tech enthusiasts who crave the latest and greatest technology will find the performance gains of UFS 4.0 appealing.

Verdict

For casual users, such as those who primarily use their phones for basic tasks such as browsing the web, checking email, and social media, the difference between UFS 3.1 and UFS 4.0 may not be very noticeable. However, for power users who prioritize speed, performance, and efficiency, UFS 4.0 represents a significant upgrade. As more devices adopt this new standard, the gap between UFS 3.1 and UFS 4.0 will likely widen, making UFS 4.0 the preferred choice for future-proof performance.