UC Browser launches its in-app cloud storage service, offers 20 GB storage

Alibaba-owned UC Browser has launched its in-app cloud storage service offering for Indian individual users, UC Drive. UC Drive will give 20 GB of free storage via its in-app cloud storage service.



This will be UC Drive’s first launch in the global market. UC Drive will be available for free to UC users. India is one of the largest markets for UC Browser and makes up for about 50% of its global downloads.



As an in-app cloud storage, UC Drive will be able to connect with browsing scenario within UC Browser and sync stored various videos, songs, photos, and more across all the UC users’ mobile devices. It will allow users to directly save a wide variety of downloadable content while browsing without taking upstorage or memory on their mobile devices.



UC Drive will allow users to save any downloadable content using the “Save to Drive” function. The Drive will act as an excellent tool for immediate file exchange with its ‘File Sharing’ option that allows for streamlined communication amongst users. Coupled to that, the ability to synchronize any folder on your phone with cloud storage, option to give access to multiple people and protection of high-stakes digital data will make it a compelling product from the UC stable.



UC Browser recently reported over 1.1 billion downloads globally. In India, UC Browser has 130 million monthly active users.