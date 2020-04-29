Ubon introduces face shield in India for Rs 399

The company has introduced Face Shield in the country for Rs 399.

Ubon has today announced the launch of new protective gear in India. The company has introduced Face Shield in the country for Rs 399. The protective gear is available for purchase in Delhi.

The brand has set up a new facility to manufacture preventive face shields for the healthcare and medical fraternity to fight the Coronavirus. The company claims that the face shield is a multifunctional, full transparent screen cover which protects eyes, nose and mouth from the virus. The shield can be worn concurrently with other face PPE like masks for better protection.

It features 180-degree face isolation protection shield along with adjustable elastic headband which covers the full face from the front as well as sides in order to prevent the virus from invading.

It features optical visors for prolonged usage which and helps to block the droplet and the aerosol particles with special anti-fog material. The shield is developed considering the growing demand of the protective gears to fight the COVID-19.

Commenting on the launch of this new protective face shield, Mandeep Arora, Co-Founder, UBON said, "The whole world is suffering from COVID-19 pandemic which has affected many people worldwide. We are proud to announce that apart from manufacturing premium consumer tech products, our team is now focused and fully geared to manufacture and launch this shield to serve our nation during this difficult phase. At UBON, we believe that it is our utmost responsibility to contribute to all corona warriors who are actually fighting to prevent us from this pandemic.”