Twitter will ask users to read the article before Retweeting it

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 11, 2020 11:50 am

The feature is said to curb misinformation and will instead promote informed discussion.
Twitter has revealed that it is testing a new feature that will prompt users to read the article first before retweeting it. The feature is said to curb misinformation and will instead promote informed discussion. 

 

The company has revealed this information on its official Twitter handle. The company said, “Sharing an article can spark conversation, so you may want to read it before you Tweet it. To help promote informed discussion, we're testing a new prompt on Android –– when you Retweet an article that you haven't opened on Twitter, we may ask if you'd like to open it first.”

 

With this, whenever a user sees an article on the platform and he/she wants to retweet it, Twitter will check whether the user has recently clicked the article link on Twitter. If the user has not opened it, Twitter will send a prompt to read the article first. Users also have an option to go ahead and Retweet the article. 

 

Meanwhile, Twitter has announced the launch of a new feature for its users in India. Dubbed as Twitter Fleet, the feature is similar to what we have seen with Facebook, Instagram Stories and WhatsApp Status. Fleets will be available for everyone in India on Twitter for iOS and Android in the coming days in updated app versions.

 

The company has revealed that Fleets will be available at the right on top of the user's timeline. Users can see their own Fleet by looking underneath a post. One can tap on the avatar to see the Fleet of other users.

Latest News from Twitter

