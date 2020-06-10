Advertisement

Twitter introduces Fleet in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 10, 2020 1:39 pm

Latest News

Twitter has today announced the launch of a new feature for its users in India. Dubbed as Twitter Fleet, the feature is similar to what we have seen with Facebook, Instagram Stories and WhatsApp Status. Fleets will be available for everyone in India on Twitter for iOS and Android in the coming days in updated app versions.

 

The company has revealed that Fleets will be available at the right on top of the user's timeline. Users can see their own Fleet by looking underneath a post. One can tap on the avatar to see the Fleet of other users. Alternatively, one can also find an account’s Fleets by looking on their profile page.

 

To create a new Fleet, follow these simple steps:

●      Tap the avatar on the top left of your profile to create a new Fleet

●      Start typing or tap a media icon to add photo/s or video/s

●      Tap ‘Fleet’ to post

 

To view someone’s Fleet:

●      Tap an avatar to see their latest Fleets

●      Swipe down to see newer Fleets and up to see older Fleets

●      Swipe left or right to see Fleets from other accounts you follow

 

To engage with your followers on Fleets:

●      Buttons to reply and react are available when Direct Messages (DMs) are open

●      Followers can reply privately via DM or quickly react with an emoji, and continue the conversation privately in DMs

●      Replies and reactions will appear in DMs along with the Fleet they are responding to

