Advertisement

Twitter considered buying ShareChat to enter the short-video app segment

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 24, 2021 6:38 pm

Latest News

As per a recent report, Twitter considered buying ShareChat and wanted to turn Moj into a global competitor in the short-videos app segment

Twitter wants to expand its reach in the Indian audience, as a result of which, there have been reports that the microblogging website recently held talks to acquire Indian social media startup ShareChat. 

 

Twitter wants to enter the short videos platform segment and build a global rival for TikTok. The report comes from Techcrunch, citing sources familiar with the matter. 

 

"The American firm, which is already an investor in Bangalore-based ShareChat, offered to buy the five-year-old Indian startup for $1.1 billion and had committed an additional investment of $900 million, two of the sources said. ShareChat, backed by Lightspeed Partners India, Elevation Capital and India Quotient, among others, has raised about $260 million to date", this report read. 

 

The talks ended up being unsuccessful but the reason regarding why the deal couldn't be finalized, could not be determined. Two sources said Twitter had expressed intention to take Moj, a short-form video app that ShareChat owns, to international markets and position it as a rival to Chinese app TikTok.

 

Twitter and ShareChat both did not respond to a request for comment made by the publication. ShareChat, which claims to have over 160 million users, offers its social network app in 15 Indian languages and has a large following in small Indian cities and towns. 

 

Moj, also owned by Sharechat enjoys visits from over 80 million users already, resulting in the app becoming a major player in the short-videos app segment. 

 

Twitter already has invested in ShareChat back in 2019 with a $100 million financing round. “Twitter and ShareChat are aligned on the broader purpose of serving the public conversation, helping the world learn faster and solve common challenges. This investment will help ShareChat grow and provide the company’s management team access to Twitter’s executives as thought partners,” said Manish Maheshwari, managing director of Twitter India, in a prepared statement.

Twitter Voice DMs Feature Being Rolled Out in India

Do you know how many account removal requests Twitter has got from the Indian government?

Twitter ramps up beta rollout of Spaces to compete with Clubhouse

Twitter removes two tweets by Kangana Ranaut for violating rules

Twitter blinks, suspends accounts linked with Farmer Agitation after notice from Govt

Govt issues notice to Twitter

Latest News from Twitter

Tags: Twitter

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Instagram wants to help those affected by eating disorders, negative body image issues

Mobikwik to charge inactive users a maintenance fee

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market
Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update
Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched
Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing
Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing

Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies