Truecaller partners with MapmyIndia and FactChecker to offer COVID-19 Healthcare information easily

Truecaller has partnered with MapmyIndia and FactChecker to further improve the Covid Healthcare Directory feature. This feature was launched for all Android users in April 2021 and with the new associations, it will continue to provide easy access to a large set of updated information.

MapmyIndia brings over 60,000 Covid-related points of interest including all vaccination centers across the country, covid designated hospitals, test centers and so on. Users can easily access details and a location map by tapping on the MapmyIndia banner inside Truecaller.

FactChecker, on the other hand, is India’s first dedicated fact check initiative that has a team to constantly verify contact numbers included in Covid Relief. The platform helps people reach out to the right contacts in their hour of need, providing quick relief to patients.

Commenting on the integration, Rohan Verma, CEO & Executive Director, MapmyIndia said “In MapmyIndia’s mission to combat Covid 19, we are fortunate to partner with Truecaller. The embedded MapmyIndia widget will enable Truecaller’s 200 million Indian users to identify or navigate to covid designated hospitals, test centers, care centers, vaccination centers and more. With information at a glance, this partnership can help save precious lives,”

Sharing his thoughts on the partnership Rishit Jhunjhunwala, MD India, Truecaller said “During these unprecedented times, Truecaller is committed to doing everything possible to extend help to communities and those on the frontlines to battle these challenging times. With this partnership with MapmyIndia and FactChecker, we are hopeful to provide people some relief with finding the right locations and verified contacts for hospitals, beds, and basic medical facilities. We are optimistic that the new feature will be able to provide some assistance for medical requirements and help our mission of fighting the virus together.”