Advertisement

Truecaller partners with MapmyIndia and FactChecker to offer COVID-19 Healthcare information easily

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 25, 2021 1:05 pm

Latest News

Users can easily access details and a location map by tapping on the MapmyIndia banner inside Truecaller.
Advertisement

Truecaller has partnered with MapmyIndia and FactChecker to further improve the Covid Healthcare Directory feature. This feature was launched for all Android users in April 2021 and with the new associations, it will continue to provide easy access to a large set of updated information.

 

MapmyIndia brings over 60,000 Covid-related points of interest including all vaccination centers across the country, covid designated hospitals, test centers and so on. Users can easily access details and a location map by tapping on the MapmyIndia banner inside Truecaller.

Advertisement

 

FactChecker, on the other hand, is India’s first dedicated fact check initiative that has a team to constantly verify contact numbers included in Covid Relief. The platform helps people reach out to the right contacts in their hour of need, providing quick relief to patients.

 

Commenting on the integration, Rohan Verma, CEO & Executive Director, MapmyIndia said “In MapmyIndia’s mission to combat Covid 19, we are fortunate to partner with Truecaller. The embedded MapmyIndia widget will enable Truecaller’s 200 million Indian users to identify or navigate to covid designated hospitals, test centers, care centers, vaccination centers and more. With information at a glance, this partnership can help save precious lives,”

 

Sharing his thoughts on the partnership Rishit Jhunjhunwala, MD India, Truecaller said “During these unprecedented times, Truecaller is committed to doing everything possible to extend help to communities and those on the frontlines to battle these challenging times. With this partnership with MapmyIndia and FactChecker, we are hopeful to provide people some relief with finding the right locations and verified contacts for hospitals, beds, and basic medical facilities. We are optimistic that the new feature will be able to provide some assistance for medical requirements and help our mission of fighting the virus together.”

Truecaller launches COVID-19 Healthcare Directory for users to find hospitals

Truecaller launches 'Guardian', a new personal safety app

India on 9th spot in Global Spam Call ranking: Truecaller

Why is someone calling You? Truecaller will let you Know

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Truecaller Introduces Filters for Spam Messages on iPhone

Latest News from Truecaller

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Here's how you can download Spotify songs on your Apple Watch

WhatsApp given seven days by Indian government to roll back the new privacy policy

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies