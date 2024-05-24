Truecaller Introduces AI-Powered ‘Personal Voice’ Feature

Truecaller has introduced a new AI-powered ‘personal voice’ feature that allows users to customize it to sound like their own voice. This personalized voice can greet callers and identify the purpose of their call. The feature leverages Microsoft’s Azure AI speech technology.

Previously, Truecaller introduced an AI assistant capable of answering, recording, and screening calls. The new ‘personal voice’ feature enhances this by enabling users to answer calls with their AI-powered voice without needing to pick up the phone.

Raphael Mimoun, the product director and general manager of Truecaller Israel, stated in the official blog post, “The personal voice feature allows our users to use their own voice, enabling the digital assistant to sound like them when handling incoming calls. This groundbreaking capability not only adds a touch of familiarity and comfort for the users but also showcases the power of AI in transforming the way we interact with our digital assistants.”

How to Set Up ‘Personal Voice’ in Truecaller

To use the ‘personal voice’ feature on Truecaller, follow these steps:

Download or update the Truecaller App on your smartphone. Subscribe to Truecaller Premium, priced at Rs 132 per month or Rs 925 per year in India. Go to Settings and open the Assistant settings in the app. Follow the onscreen instructions to set up your personal voice, which includes recording your own voice for reference.

Once set up, the Truecaller AI assistant can act as a virtual shield against unwanted calls. When you miss a call, it uses your chosen voice to inquire about the caller’s identity and purpose. This conversation is converted to text and displayed on your screen. With Truecaller’s spam-detecting AI, you can decide whether to answer the call or block the number. This feature not only saves time dealing with unwanted calls but also adds an extra layer of security against spam and robocalls.