Truecaller brings new Home Tab, Smart SMS and full-screen caller ID interface

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 20, 2020 4:33 pm

Truecaller has released two features - new delightful full-screen caller ID and Smart SMS that helps users automatically categorize their SMS.
Truecaller has redesigned its app for its Android and iOS users globally. With this new version, Truecaller will streamline your calls history, SMS and Instant Messages conversations into a single tab, the new Home screen. This will help users get all their communication at a glance making it easier and faster for you to stay connected.

Additionally, with this new update Truecaller has released two features - new delightful full-screen caller ID and Smart SMS that helps users automatically categorize their SMS.

Here are the features of the new Truecaller:

Home Tab - Users can find all messages and calls merged into a single list on the Home tab. They will always be able to see the latest activity in the Home tab, and with a single click enter the conversation to make a voice call, VoIP call, chat, text and more.



Full-Screen Caller ID – With Full Screen Caller ID, you can now see who's calling with a beautiful full screen design instead of having a small floating pop-up. It's the same on any phone and you get all the features you would normally get on your phone’s calling interface.



The Caller ID showcases colors to identify what type of call it is: blue for calls from contacts or unknown numbers, purple for Priority calls from businesses or delivery services, red for known spammers, and gold for users with upgraded Gold accounts.

Smart SMS & Insights: - Smart SMS uses advanced, on-device machine learning to automatically sort messages into four distinct groups: Personal, Important, Others, and Spam.

You’ll find all financial & payment notifications in the Important tab, helping you keep track of bills, payments and budgets. You can choose to pay a transactional SMS straight from the app, or have Truecaller remind you later. Future updates will include travel reminders like flight delays, bus seat allocation, live tracking & updates on postal/courier deliveries, tax updates and hospital/doctor appointments.

All processing happens offline and no message leaves the mobile device. All transactional information is securely stored on the mobile. This feature will be India first for all Android users.  

Sandeep Patil, Managing Director at Truecaller said “Communication in 2020 is easier in many ways, but also complicated by the vast amount of ways to connect with people and information. There is a need to streamline this experience, we believe. In recent years we have seen how Truecaller has become your communication hub where all spam - calls and SMS - is identified and there is no need to switch between different apps for calls and messages. With this update we want to make it even more easier for our users to have streamlined communication. At a time when we should be working to support each other in unity, it is unfortunate to see many scammers and fraudsters trying to capitalize on these difficult times. For over a decade now, Truecaller has been the main line of defense against such activity.”


