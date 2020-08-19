Truecaller announces Spam Activity Indicator to users on Android

Free number search and spammer statistics are also available on Truecaller’s official website.

Truecaller has rolled out the Spam Activity Indicator for Android users. This feature will provide detailed statistics on the spammer when a user taps on the spammer’s profile image in the true caller app.



Free number search and spammer statistics are also available on Truecaller’s official website. However, users appreciate the speed and simplicity of the app more. This update bridges the gap and puts the power into the hands of users so that they can protect themselves from scam and fraud in a more efficient way.



Spam Activity Indicator extends the context we give to our users for spammers and helps them make better decisions related to further interactions with spam numbers. Statistics are available to view when you tap on the spammer’s profile image in the app. A future update will show you the stats right in the Caller ID (or in the Full Screen Caller ID, if enabled) to help users make the decision before even picking up the call.



Currently, there are three important trends: spam reports, call activity and peak calling hours will be shown. Spam Reports showcases how many times a Truecaller user has marked a specific number as spam (it also indicates by percentage if it is increasing or decreasing according to the reports). Call Activity shows you the number of calls the number has made recently, potentially indicating how much of a spammer the number is. And finally, Peak Calling Hours is a time chart that identifies when the spammer is most active.



Commenting on the feature, Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Chief Product Officer at Truecaller said, “India is one of the fastest-growing mobile phone markets and this always prompts spammers to flood users with unwanted calls and messages. As a product made by the community and for the community, our commitment to our users is to constantly add new features that enable them to stay ahead of the curve. This new feature showcases three important trends: spam reports, call activity and peak calling hours. We believe these are the most important indicators that allow you to determine how risky the number is in your communication.”