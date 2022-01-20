Top Smartphones with Snapdragon 888 under Rs 50,000

With the launch of a newer mobile processor, prices of smartphones equipped with previous-generation chips tend to reduce. However, Snapdragon 888 is available in both premium and mid-range smartphones. So here are the top smartphones with Snapdragon 888 that are priced under Rs 50,000 which are also high on performance and experience but not on price.

iQOO 7 Legend (Rs 36,990)

Currently being sold at Rs 36,990 for the base 8GB + 128GB variant on Amazon, the iQOO 7 Legend comes with a 6.62-inch punch-hole style FHD+ AMOLED display that comes with a touch sampling rate of 300Hz, a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz, 1300 nits peak brightness and is also HDR10+ certified. The display is also pressure sensitive in the left and right areas of the display on the iQOO 7 Legend when the device is in landscape position for more precise controls with supported game titles.

iQOO 7 Legend is powered by the Snapdragon 888 chip. It is paired with 8GB/12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB/256GB of UFS3.1 storage. There’s a 48MP Sony IMX598 primary shooter with OIS, a 13 ultrawide sensor with a 120-degree field of view and a a 13MP Portrait sensor. There is a 16MP shooter on the front for selfies and video calls. The iQOO 7 Legend is backed by a 4000mAh battery that is split into two 2000mAh cells and supports 66W fast charging.

The device has dual stereo speakers with Hi-Res Audio and have a liner motor for haptics. The iQOO 7 Legend runs on iQOO UI based on Android 12. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, 5G, 4G LTE, Dual-SIM support, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, and Type-C port.

Pros

Pressure sensitive display

Fast charging

Dual Speakers with Hi-res audio

Cons

Small battery for a flagship

OnePlus 9RT (Rs 42,999)

The 8GB + 128GB storage variant of the OnePlus 9RT is priced at Rs 42,999. The premium 12GB + 256GB storage model comes at Rs 46,999. The phone features a 6.62-inch full HD+ E4 AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 397ppi pixel density, HDR 10+ and up to 1300 nits peak brightness. Also, it has Corning Gorilla Glass protection. OnePlus 9RT packs the Snapdragon 888 SoC which is paired with the Adreno 660 GPU GPU. It has up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens that has optical image stabilisation (OIS). This is coupled with a 16-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 shooter.

As for software, the handset runs with Android 11 with OxygenOS 11 on top. It runs on a 4,500mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 65T for fast charging at 65W. It includes an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax 2X2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS and NFC on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port. It measures 162.2×74.6×8.29mm in dimensions and weighs 198.5g.

Pros

3 years of OS upgrades

Dolby Atmos supported stereo speakers

Haptic Motor

Cons

Comes with Android 11 and not Android 12

Slightly higher price compared to competitors

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G (Rs 39,999)

The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G comes in at Rs 39,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant, Rs 41,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option while the top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs 43,999.

The Xiaomi 11T sports a 6.67-inch flat 10-bit AMOLED true-colour display with a 120Hz refresh rate that supports AdaptiveSync. In addition, the display has Gorilla Glass Victus protection with up to 480Hz of touch sampling rate, 1000 nits of peak brightness and Dolby Vision support. The Xiaomi 11T Pro draws power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. It has up to 12GB GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The smartphone has a triple camera setup on the back. There’s a 108-megapixel f/1.75 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter with an f/2.2 aperture, a 120-degree field of view, and a 5-megapixel telemacro shooter with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, there’s a 16-megapixel f/2.45 camera lens. Xiaomi has confirmed in the past that the Xiaomi 11T series will get 3 years of major Android OS upgrades with 4 years of security patches.

The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast wired charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, Infrared (IR) blaster, and a USB Type-C port. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the smartphone. Further, the phone comes with dual Harman Kardon tuned speakers and include Dolby Atmos support.

Pros

3 years of OS upgrades

120W fast charging

Harman Kardon tuned dual speakers

IR Blaster

Cons

Bloatware in MIUI

Realme GT 5G (Rs 37,999)

Priced at Rs 37,999 for 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs 41,999 for 12GB + 256GB variant, the phone sports a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. It has a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the GT 5G is powered by Snapdragon 888 processor paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256 GB internal storage. The Realme GT 5G features Stainless Steel VC Cooling System, which improves the phone’s heat dissipation performance. The device comes with a GT mode that claims to boost the performance. The phone has a Linear vibration motor and 4D vibration.

The Realme GT 5G packs a 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging that offers 100% charge in 35 minutes. For security, there is an in-screen fingerprint sensor on both of them. The smartphones run Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 on the software front.

The phone is equipped with a triple camera setup with 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens 119° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.3 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. In addition, the Realme GT 5G carries a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls with f/2.5 aperture.

The Realme GT 5G weighs 186 grams and is 8.4mm thin. Connectivity features include 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C port.

Pros

VC Cooling System

65W fast charging

3.5mm headphone jack

Cons

Ordinary design

Asus ROG Phone 5 (Rs 49,999)

If its a gaming phone you are looking for, the Asus ROG Phone 5 is still a great choice at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. We have reviewed the smartphone and we liked a lot about it. As for the specs, the Asus ROG Phone 5 comes with 6.78-inches full-HD+ OLED screen with 1080 x 2448 pixels resolution, an aspect ratio of 20.4:9, 144Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch-sampling rate, 24.3ms touch latency, Gorilla Glass Victus protection and HDR10+.

The phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 SoC processor coupled with Adreno 660, LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. On the camera front, the ROG Phone 5 gaming phone sports a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. On the front, there is a 24-megapixel selfie snapper.

The phone comes with a 6000mAh battery with 65W HyperCharge fast charging that can charge up to 4200mAh (70%) in 30 minutes and 100% in 52 minutes. It comes with an in-screen fingerprint scanner. For the software, the phone runs Android 11 operating system with ROG UI out-of-the-box.

Pros

Great display

Gaming triggers

Big battery

Cons

Heating issue (per our review)

Average cameras for a flagship

This was our list of smartphones powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC that are still value for money offerings. These smartphones will easily be able to perform up to their full potential for a long time as these are flagships. Moreover, brands like Xiaomi have claimed that they will support the smartphone for up to 3 years with major OS upgrades which further makes it a better offering.