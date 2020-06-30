Top 3 alternatives to SHAREit

Here are the top 3 alternatives to the Chinese application.

With the latest crackdown by the Indian government, 59 Chinese applications have been banned in India. The list includes some popular apps including TikTok, Xender, Helo and more.

SHAREit application is in the list as well. The file transfer application is one of the popular apps for transferring content from one smartphone to another. However, in recent times, the app has been plagued by advertisements and it gets frustrating to see that the app pushes for notification at a regular interval of time. So, what is the solution? In this article, we will provide the non-Chinese alternatives of the known SHAREit application. So, without further ado, here are the top 3 alternatives to the Chinese application.

Files by Google

Files by Google is probably one of the safest applications to use for file transfer. The app also comes with other features, which makes it a much better option than the Chinese SHAREit. To start with, one can transfer the files including pictures, videos, documents, or apps with others nearby who also have the app. The app allows a fast transfer rate of 480Mbps and it comes with WPA2 encryption, making it one of the most secure file transfer applications.

Furthermore, Files by Google can be also used to manage your phone storage. The app gives you the details about the storage left in your smartphone and it also provides helpful suggestions to erase the unwanted files. Furthermore, it prompts users regularly to remove junk or temporary files, which improves the performance of the device.

JioSwitch

The second app in this list is JioSwitch from Reliance Retail Ltd. The app is the Indian answer to the Chinese application, SHAREit. The JioSwitch comes loaded with a host of interesting features. The app allows cross-platform file transfer through which you can easily transfer data like photos, videos, documents and more from an Android smartphone to an iOS device. The file transfer happens over WiFi, which is 100 times faster than the Bluetooth. Furthermore, there is no limit on file size and file types, which makes it an interesting option.

Send Anywhere

The app is also fairly popular when it comes to file transfer. The app has been developed by a Seoul-based company and it is a good alternative to the SHAREit application. The app allows easy transfer of any type of files without altering the original file. The app uses WiFi Direct to transfer the content from one phone to another. Furthermore, it comes with 256-bit file encryption, which makes the process secure.

Users just need to add a one-time 6-digit key for an easy file transfer. It also comes with easy link sharing via all Social Media and Messenger apps. The company has also clearly detailed the list of permissions it asks from the users to use the application, which is a good thing.