Advertisement

Top 3 alternatives to SHAREit

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 30, 2020 6:25 pm

Latest News

Here are the top 3 alternatives to the Chinese application.

With the latest crackdown by the Indian government, 59 Chinese applications have been banned in India. The list includes some popular apps including TikTok, Xender, Helo and more. 

 

SHAREit application is in the list as well. The file transfer application is one of the popular apps for transferring content from one smartphone to another. However, in recent times, the app has been plagued by advertisements and it gets frustrating to see that the app pushes for notification at a regular interval of time. So, what is the solution? In this article, we will provide the non-Chinese alternatives of the known SHAREit application. So, without further ado, here are the top 3 alternatives to the Chinese application. 

 

Files by Google

 

files by google

 

Files by Google is probably one of the safest applications to use for file transfer. The app also comes with other features, which makes it a much better option than the Chinese SHAREit. To start with, one can transfer the files including pictures, videos, documents, or apps with others nearby who also have the app. The app allows a fast transfer rate of 480Mbps and it comes with WPA2 encryption, making it one of the most secure file transfer applications. 

 

Furthermore, Files by Google can be also used to manage your phone storage. The app gives you the details about the storage left in your smartphone and it also provides helpful suggestions to erase the unwanted files. Furthermore, it prompts users regularly to remove junk or temporary files, which improves the performance of the device. 

 

JioSwitch

 

jio switch

 

The second app in this list is JioSwitch from Reliance Retail Ltd. The app is the Indian answer to the Chinese application, SHAREit. The JioSwitch comes loaded with a host of interesting features. The app allows cross-platform file transfer through which you can easily transfer data like photos, videos, documents and more from an Android smartphone to an iOS device. The file transfer happens over WiFi, which is 100 times faster than the Bluetooth. Furthermore, there is no limit on file size and file types, which makes it an interesting option. 

 

Send Anywhere

 

send anywehere

 

The app is also fairly popular when it comes to file transfer. The app has been developed by a Seoul-based company and it is a good alternative to the SHAREit application. The app allows easy transfer of any type of files without altering the original file. The app uses WiFi Direct to transfer the content from one phone to another. Furthermore, it comes with 256-bit file encryption, which makes the process secure. 

 

Users just need to add a one-time 6-digit key for an easy file transfer. It also comes with easy link sharing via all Social Media and Messenger apps. The company has also clearly detailed the list of permissions it asks from the users to use the application, which is a good thing.

SHAREit says it is not a spyware or malicious app

Latest News from

Tags: SHAREit SHAREit alternatives SHAREit non-chinese alternative Files by Google JioSwitch Send Anywhere

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Facebook launches Avatars in India

Top 3 Non-Chinese alternatives of UC Browser

Top 3 non-Chinese alternatives to CamScanner

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

TikTok, 2 Xiaomi apps, UCBrowers and many more apps banned in India

TikTok, 2 Xiaomi apps, UCBrowers and many more apps banned in India
Indian student develops IoT Product, Byjus, BSNL offering 4G at the price of 3G and more

Indian student develops IoT Product, Byjus, BSNL offering 4G at the price of 3G and more
Will One Plus Nord make an impact, Apple WWDC, AMD, Intel and more

Will One Plus Nord make an impact, Apple WWDC, AMD, Intel and more
Very few non Chinese Mobile options in the market: AIMRA

Very few non Chinese Mobile options in the market: AIMRA
40% people asking for non Chinese mobiles at retail counters, Spotify on Amazon and more

40% people asking for non Chinese mobiles at retail counters, Spotify on Amazon and more
Desi Tadka: Can Bharat Browser make it Big?

Desi Tadka: Can Bharat Browser make it Big?

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies