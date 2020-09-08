Advertisement

Today 8 September 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Poco M2, Poco X3, Realme 7i

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : September 08, 2020 1:05 pm

Technology News Today, 7 September LIVE Updates: Poco M2, Poco X3, Realme 7i
Today Technology News live updates: Poco M2, Poco X3, Realme 7i


13:05 (IST)

8 Sep 2020

PUBG to be back soon in India?

The Indian government banned 118 mobile apps including the popular game PUBG Mobile in India last week. But now seems like the PUBG Corporation may give some good news to the gamers who were disappointed after its ban.

PUBG Corporation has announced that it no longer authorising the franchise to Tencent Games in India. The company hopes to work hand-in-hand with the Indian government to find a solution that will allow gamers to once again drop into the battlegrounds while being fully compliant with Indian laws and regulations.

Read more: PUBG to be back soon in India? Company cuts ties With Chinese Tencent Games

13:05 (IST)

8 Sep 2020

Redmi Smart Band launched in India for Rs 1599

Xiaomi backed Redmi has today launched a new fitness band in India. Dubbed as Redmi Smart Band, the wearable is priced at Rs. 1599 and will be available from Amazon.in, Mi.com, Mi Home stores and other offline stores from September 9.

The Redmi Smart Band comes in Black colour with straps in Blue, Black, Green and Orange colours.

Read more: Redmi Smart Band with colour display, up to 14 days battery life launched in India for Rs 1599

13:03 (IST)

8 Sep 2020

Poco M2 launched in India

Xiaomi spin-off Poco India has today launched Poco M2 smartphone in India. The phone is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option and Rs 12,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

The Poco M2 comes in three colour options including Slate Blue, Brick Red and Pitch Black. The smartphone will be available for purchase from Flipkart starting from September 15.

 

Read More: Poco M2 launched in India with quad-camera setup, 5000mAh battery

11:53 (IST)

8 Sep 2020

boAt launches boAt Rockerz 335 wireless neckband headphones

Audio brand boAt has launched its boAt Rockerz 335 wireless neckband headphones. Available in three colour variants - Raging Red, Blazing Yellow and Ocean Blue, the boAt Rockerz 335 Wireless Neckband Headphones will be available at Rs 1999 on 9th September, 12pm onwards.


The boAt Rockerz 335 is fuelled by a 150mAh Li-Polymer battery which claims to offer continuous 30 hours on a single full charge. A single full charge takes about 40 minutes with a compatible fast charger. The battery also supports ASAP Fast Charge technology that allows the boAt Rockers 335 to go on for up to 10 hours with just 10 minutes of charging which is very impressive. It has a USB Type-C port.

Read more: boAt Rockerz 335 wireless neckband headphones launched for Rs 1999

10:58 (IST)

8 Sep 2020

Realme 7i official renders surface

Realme yesterday announced that it will be launching Realme 7 and Realme 7i on September 17 in Indonesia. Now ahead of the launch, the official renders and key features of Realme 7i have been revealed.

The renders have been listed on Indonesia’s Lazada retailer site. As per the listing, Realme 7i will come in Jade and Champagne colours. The phone sports a punch-hole display. At the back, there is a fingerprint scanner and a rectangle-shaped triple camera setup.

Read more:  Realme 7i official renders show two colour variants and key features

10:32 (IST)

8 Sep 2020

Poco X3 teased to launch in India

Poco X3 NFC was launched globally yesterday at an event in Europe. Now the smartphone has been teased to launch in India soon.

Soon after the launch event, Poco India General Manager, C Manmohan took it to Twitter to ask POCO India fans if they want the company to launch it in India. In his tweet, he also hinted that the phone may be priced around Rs 20,000 in India.

As per the details shared by Manmohan in the tweet, the smartphone would cost Rs 20,000 + taxes in India. This confirms that the phone will be launched soon in India. However, his tweet does not reveal any official launch date of Poco X3 in India.

Read more: Poco X3 teased to launch in India soon, price may be around Rs 20,000

10:22 (IST)

8 Sep 2020

Poco M2 lanching today in India

Poco, the sub-brand of Xiaomi will be launching Poco M2 in India today at 12 PM. The event will take place virtually through Poco India's Facebook and YouTube accounts.

Poco M2 is going to come with an AI quad-camera setup in the rear along with flash. However, there is no confirmation on the lenses that the smartphone will come with. It will come with 6GB RAM and a full-HD+ display.

Alongside, it has also been confirmed that Poco M2 will come with a 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to last for two days on a single charge. Further, the phone also seems to feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor placed just below the camera setup.

