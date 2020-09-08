Today 8 September 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Poco M2, Poco X3, Realme 7i

Realme 7i official renders surface

Realme yesterday announced that it will be launching Realme 7 and Realme 7i on September 17 in Indonesia. Now ahead of the launch, the official renders and key features of Realme 7i have been revealed.



The renders have been listed on Indonesia’s Lazada retailer site. As per the listing, Realme 7i will come in Jade and Champagne colours. The phone sports a punch-hole display. At the back, there is a fingerprint scanner and a rectangle-shaped triple camera setup.

Read more: Realme 7i official renders show two colour variants and key features