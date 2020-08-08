Today 8 August 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Samsung Galaxy A51, HTC Wildfire E2

Technology News Today, 8 August 2020 LIVE Updates: Samsung Galaxy A51, HTC Wildfire E2
Netflix introduces Hindi use interface for its platform
Netflix has announced the launch of its user interface in Hindi. The company has revealed that users can enjoy Netflix in Hindi language to discover, access and enjoy their favourite Indian and international films and series.
The brand says that Hindi language is available from sign up to search rows, collections and payment and it is available across all devices on mobile, TV and web. The brand says that Netflix members can switch to the Hindi user interface from the Language option in the ‘Manage Profiles’ section on their desktop, TV or mobile browsers. On Netflix, members can set up to five profiles in each account, and each profile can have its own language setting. Netflix members outside India will also have the option to switch their user interface to Hindi.
BSNL BookMyFiber Portal launched
State-owned telecom operator BSNL has announced the launch of BookMyFiber for its customers in India. The service will take customer requests for new Bharat Fiber connections with which they can avail Bharat Fiber services easily. The BookMyFibre service can be accessed from BSNL's official website
An official circular shared by a senior BSNL executive revealed that the BookMyFibre portal would automatically detect the latitude and longitude of the customer's location as soon as they will enter their basic details like email-id, name and phone number.
Samsung Galaxy A51 price slashed
Samsung has slashed the price of its Samsung Galaxy A51 in India by upto Rs 2,000. The Samsung Galaxy A51 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option is now priced at Rs 23,999 on the company site. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, on the other hand, is listed at a Rs 25,999.
To recall, 6GB RAM option was launched in India in January at Rs 23,999 only but due to GST rate hike in April, the phone price was hiked to 25,250. Now 6GB RAM variant is selling at its launch price after an effective price cut of Rs 1,251.
The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, on the other hand, was launched at Rs 27,999. Now after the price cut of Rs 2,000, the phone is priced at Rs 25,999.
HTC Wildfire E2 with MediaTek Helio P22 chipset found listed
HTC is said to be working on a new smartphone known as HTC Wildfire E2. Now, just ahead of the official launch, the smartphone has been found listed on a retailer, revealing price, specifications and more.
The smartphone has been found listed on Russian retailer website Citilink.ru and it reveals the design, price and specifications of the HTC Wildfire E2 smartphone. To start with the design, the back panel comes with a matte finish and it features a dual-camera setup at the top-left position along with a fingerprint sensor. The right side features volume controls and power on/off button, while the left houses SIM tray. The front comes with a waterdrop notch design. The smartphone comes with a price tag of RUB 8,760 (approx. Rs 8,900).
