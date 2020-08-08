Today 8 August 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Samsung Galaxy A51, HTC Wildfire E2

Netflix introduces Hindi use interface for its platform

Netflix has announced the launch of its user interface in Hindi. The company has revealed that users can enjoy Netflix in Hindi language to discover, access and enjoy their favourite Indian and international films and series.

The brand says that Hindi language is available from sign up to search rows, collections and payment and it is available across all devices on mobile, TV and web. The brand says that Netflix members can switch to the Hindi user interface from the Language option in the ‘Manage Profiles’ section on their desktop, TV or mobile browsers. On Netflix, members can set up to five profiles in each account, and each profile can have its own language setting. Netflix members outside India will also have the option to switch their user interface to Hindi.

