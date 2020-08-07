Today 7 August 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Oppo A52, Casio Smartwatch

Advertisement

Today 7 August 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates

August 07, 2020 10:40 am

Technology News Today, 7 August 2020 LIVE Updates
Today Technology News live updates

10:40 (IST)

7 Aug 2020

OnePlus users will get early access to PUBG Mobile 90fps support

OnePlus has announced its partnership with PUBG Mobile to bring a new feature to the battle royale game. The company has revealed that OnePlus users will get exclusive early access support for 90fps in the game. 

 

With this, OnePlus users around the world will get to experience PUBG Mobile in 90fps. However, the brand has revealed that the feature is not available in Mainland China, Japan and Korea. The company has revealed that the 90fps support will be available to OnePlus 8 series, OnePlus 7T series and OnePlus 7 Pro smartphones. Users can enjoy the 90fps from August 6 to September 6. The 90fps support will make the gameplay smooth and users will be able to perform other features faster and better as compared to the normal 60fps support present on other smartphones.

 

OnePLus PUBG Mobile

 

10:25 (IST)

7 Aug 2020

Oppo launches 8GB RAM variant of Oppo A52

Oppo has launched 8GB RAM variant of Oppo A52 in India. The new 8GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 18,990 and is a part of ongoing Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale.

With this, Oppo A52 is available in two options: 6GB RAM + 128GB for Rs 16,990 and 8GB RAM + 128GB for Rs 18,990. The new variant comes in Stream White and Twilight Black colour options.

