Today 6 August 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Samsung Galaxy M31s, Redmi 9 Prime

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : August 06, 2020 3:32 pm

15:32 (IST)

6 Aug 2020

Zebronics Zeb-Monk wireless neckband earphone launched

Zebronics has today announced the launch of its new earphones - Zeb-Monk wireless neckband earphone priced at Rs 4,999. The wireless earphones are available at leading ecommerce websites and retail stores across India.


The major highlight of the earphone is its Active Noise Cancellation(ANC) feature that helps users to eliminate surrounding noise. They come with water resistance splashproof design so that one can enjoy their workouts without any hindrance from background sound or sweat.

Read More: Zebronics Zeb-Monk wireless neckband earphone with Active Noise Cancellation(ANC) launched in India

15:09 (IST)

6 Aug 2020

Best Deals on Amazon Prime Day 2020 and Flipkart Big Saving Days sale

Amazon has today started its Prime Day sale on its platform with big discounts and exchange offers. At the same time, rival Flipkart is also running its Big Billion Days sale. Let's take a look at the best deals which Flipkart and Amazon are offering during their respective online sales.

While Amazon's Prime Day 2020 is only a 48-hour sale and will be held till August 7 exclusively for Prime members, the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale will run till 10th August 12 AM. Amazon India has partnered with HDFC Bank and customers can get an instant discount of 10% on using HDFC Credit/Debit card and EMI. Flipkart, on the other hand, is offering 10% discount if you are a Citi Bank or ICICI Bank member through the Big Saving Days sale.

Read More: Amazon Prime Day 2020 vs Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Here are the Best Deals

14:50 (IST)

6 Aug 2020

Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer 1C launched in India

Xiaomi has today announced the launch of its latest trimmer in India. Dubbed as Mi Beard Trimmer 1C, it comes with a price tag of Rs 999 and it is available for purchase from Flipkart and Mi.com.

 

It will also be available across our Mi Homes, Mi Studios and soon at all Retail outlets. First 500 customers to get 25% off on all products of The Man Company. “Your Salon At Home” kit will be available exclusively on Flipkart starting today (6th Aug), 4:00 PM at Rs 1498.

 

The latest trimmer comes with a host of interesting features. To start with, it comes with 20 length settings with 0.5mm precision to ensure accurate and even cuts. The trimmer comes with a self-sharpening blades, which ensures longer blade life and will enable one’s experiments with different beard styles.

 

Read More: Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer 1C launched in India

 

Xiaomi Mi Trimmer

14:47 (IST)

6 Aug 2020

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series Indian price revealed, goes on pre-orders

Samsung has officially announced the price of its latest flagship smartphone series, the Galaxy Note 20 series, in India. The brand has also revealed that the latest smartphones are available for pre-orders in the country.

 

The Galaxy Note20 is priced at Rs 77999, while the Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G will be available for Rs 104999 in India. Consumers can pre-book their Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G starting today on Samsung.com and across leading retail stores. Customers pre-booking Galaxy Note20 will be eligible for benefits worth Rs 7000, while those pre-booking Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G will get benefits worth Rs 10000. These benefits can be redeemed on Samsung Shop app on a set of products, including Galaxy Buds+, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watches, Galaxy Tabs, among others.

 

Read more: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series Indian price revealed, goes on pre-orders

 

11:19 (IST)

6 Aug 2020

OxygenOS 10.5.3 rolling out for OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord has tody finally gone on open sale during Amazon's Prime Day sale. Now the phone has also received a new OxygenOS update in India.

OnePlus is rolling out the third software update with version OxygenOS 10.5.3.AC01DA to the smartphone. The update has been announced by the company on its community forum and it brings improved system stability to the smartphone. However, there’s no additional feature or change noted in this update.

Read More: OnePlus Nord receiving OxygenOS 10.5.3 update with system stability


11:01 (IST)

6 Aug 2020

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with 7.6-inch Infinity-O display announced

Samsung has announced the launch of its latest foldable smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G during the Unpacked event. The foldable smartphone comes loaded with improved internals as compared to its predecessor and more. 

 

The company has not revealed the pricing and availability details of the latest foldable smartphone during the launch event. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G comes with a similar folding mechanism as we have seen in the first Galaxy Fold device. The front panel comes with a cover display with a punch-hole design and when you unfold it, you will get a 7.6-inch Infinity-O display. The back panel comes with a triple-camera setup.

 

Coming to the specifications, the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G is loaded with a 7.6-inch Infinity-O display with a screen resolution of 2208 x 1768 pixels and it is loaded with Ultra Thin Glass as well. The foldable smartphone comes with a 6.23-inch cover display as well. The brand has not revealed the specifications of the upcoming foldable smartphone, however, XDA Developers have revealed key specs.

 

Read more: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with 7.6-inch Infinity-O display announced

 

 

Galaxy Fold 2

 

 

10:46 (IST)

6 Aug 2020

Redmi 9 Prime goes on sale for the first time today

Redmi 9 Prime was recently launched in India. Now starting today, the smartphone is available to purchase in India via Amazon for the first time in India today as a part of a special early access sale.

Redmi 9 Prime will go on flash sales beginning August 17 via Mi.com, Amazon, Mi Home stores, and Mi Studio stores.

The phone is priced for Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage, while the 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 11,999. It comes in Space Blue, Mint Green, Sunrise Flare and Matte Black colour options.

Read more: Redmi 9 Prime goes on sale in India

10:32 (IST)

6 Aug 2020

Samsung Galaxy M31s first sale today

Samsung Galaxy M31s smartphone was recently launched in India. Now the smartphone will go on sale for the first time today via Amazon and the Samsung website.

 

The Samsung Galaxy M31s comes with a price tag of Rs 19,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage. The 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 21,499. It comes in in Mirage Blue and Mirage Black colour options.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy M31s to go on sale for the first time today

