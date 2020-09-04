Today 4 September 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: MediaTek, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and more

MediaTek Dimensity 1000C announced

MediaTek has today announced the launch of its latest 5G smartphone chip, the Dimensity 1000C, which debuted first in the United States. The Dimensity 1000C will power LG’s newest device, the LG Velvet on T-Mobile’s nationwide 5G network.

The latest processor from MediaTek is built using a 7nm process and it is said to provide super fast 5G speeds. The Dimensity 1000C features four Arm-Cortex-A77 CPU cores and four power-efficient Arm Cortex-A55 cores operating up to 2GHz, with a large, low-latency communal cache that improves performance and power-efficiency.

The chipset comes with five Arm Mali-G57 GPU cores. The chipset is loaded with the MediaTek AI processing unit (APU 3.0) that combines three different types of AI processors. This helps for AI-camera, AI-assistant, in-app and OS-enhancements for fluid smartphone experiences.