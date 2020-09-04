Today 4 September 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: MediaTek, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and more

Advertisement

Today 4 September 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : September 04, 2020 10:35 am

Latest News

Technology News Today, 04 September 2020 LIVE Updates: MediaTek, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and more
Today Technology News live updates: MediaTek, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and more


LIVE BLOG

10:35 (IST)

4 Sep 2020

Redmi 9A goes on sale today

Redmi 9A was launched in India earlier this week. The phone will now go on sale for the first time today at 12 P.M via Amazon and Mi.com.

 

Redmi 9A is priced in India at Rs 6,799, while the 3GB + 32GB variant is priced at Rs 7,499. The smartphone comes in Midnight Black, Nature Green, and Sea Blue colour options.

 

Read more: Redmi 9A will go on sale for the first time today via Amazon, Mi.com

10:27 (IST)

4 Sep 2020

MediaTek Dimensity 1000C announced

 

MediaTek has today announced the launch of its latest 5G smartphone chip, the Dimensity 1000C, which debuted first in the United States. The Dimensity 1000C will power LG’s newest device, the LG Velvet on T-Mobile’s nationwide 5G network. 

 

The latest processor from MediaTek is built using a 7nm process and it is said to provide super fast 5G speeds. The Dimensity 1000C features four Arm-Cortex-A77 CPU cores and four power-efficient Arm Cortex-A55 cores operating up to 2GHz, with a large, low-latency communal cache that improves performance and power-efficiency. 

 

The chipset comes with five Arm Mali-G57 GPU cores. The chipset is loaded with the MediaTek AI processing unit (APU 3.0) that combines three different types of AI processors. This helps for AI-camera, AI-assistant, in-app and OS-enhancements for fluid smartphone experiences.

 

10:24 (IST)

4 Sep 2020

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max now available 24x7

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is now available for open sale via Amazon and Mi.com, which means, you can now buy the device anytime any day of the week.

Redmi India announced the availability of Redmi Note 9 Pro Max on its Twitter handle. Interested customers who want to buy the smartphone, will not have to wait for flash sales now and can buy the smartphone 24x7 on both the portals.

Read More: Redmi Note 9 Pro Max goes on open sale in India

Latest News from

