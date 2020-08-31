Today 31 August 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2, Reliance Retail, Redmi 9 and more

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 key specifications revealed online ahead of official launch

Samsung recently teased the launch of its foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold2, during the Galaxy Note 20 series event and it has also revealed that it will be launching the smartphone on September 1 during an Unpacked Part 2 event. Now, ahead of official launch, key details about the foldable smartphone have been leaked online.

As per a report by WinFuture.de, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 smartphone will be available in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze colour options. The foldable smartphone will be available at a price of EUR 1,799 (approx. Rs 1,75,425) in the UK and 1949 Euros (approx. Rs 1,69,800) in Europe.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 key specifications revealed online ahead of official launch