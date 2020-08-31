Advertisement

Today 31 August 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2, Reliance Retail, Redmi 9 and more

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : August 31, 2020 10:37 am

Technology News Today, 31 August 2020 LIVE Updates: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2, Reliance Retail, Redmi 9 and more

 

Today Technology News live updates: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2, Reliance Retail, Redmi 9 and more

 


10:37 (IST)

31 Aug 2020

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 key specifications revealed online ahead of official launch

 

Samsung recently teased the launch of its foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold2, during the Galaxy Note 20 series event and it has also revealed that it will be launching the smartphone on September 1 during an Unpacked Part 2 event. Now, ahead of official launch, key details about the foldable smartphone have been leaked online. 

 

As per a report by WinFuture.de, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 smartphone will be available in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze colour options. The foldable smartphone will be available at a price of EUR 1,799 (approx. Rs 1,75,425) in the UK and 1949 Euros (approx. Rs 1,69,800) in Europe.

 

Read More: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 key specifications revealed online ahead of official launch

 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2

 

10:36 (IST)

31 Aug 2020

Moto G9 first sale today

Moto G9 first sale will be held today on Flipkart. The new Motorola smartphone debuted in the country last week. The key features include huge 5,000mAh battery, 48MP triple rear cameras and a 6.5-inch 20:9 Max Vision display.

The Motorola G9 smartphone is Rs 11,499 for the single, 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and it comes in Forest Green and Sapphire Blue colour options.

10:25 (IST)

31 Aug 2020

Redmi 9 to go on its first sale today at 12 Noon

Redmi 9 will go on its first sale to be held today on Amazon and Mi.com at 12P.M. The phone was launched recently in India.

Redmi 9 is priced at Rs 8,999 for the 4GB and 64GB storage and Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage options. Redmi 9 comes in Sporty Orange, Sky Blue and Carbon Black colours.

Read More: Redmi 9 first sale to be held today on Amazon and Mi.com

