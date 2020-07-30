Today 30 July 2020 Technology and Gadgets News LIVE Updates: Samsung Galaxy M31s, Microsoft Safety app and more

Microsoft Family Safety app launched to manage screen usage and more

Microsoft has rolled out a new digital wellbeing app to help to manage screen time usage of family members and more. The app is known as Microsoft Family Safety application and it is available for download from both Android and iOS platforms.

The company has revealed that the app provides the ability to set app and game screen time limits. One can add 15 minutes, 30 minutes, 1 hour, 2 hours, or 3 hours or more of screen time. The limit can be extended if they run out of the limit and more. The company says that it will send an email every week to both parents and kids with highlights of the child’s digital activity.

The app also provides web and search filters to block adult content and set browsing to kid-friendly websites with either allowed or blocked websites list. This feature works with the Microsoft Edge browser on Windows, Xbox, and Android. Furthermore, the app also allows parents to get purchase requests if their child is purchasing some apps or more from Microsoft store.

Read more: Microsoft Family Safety app launched to manage screen usage and more