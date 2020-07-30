Advertisement

Today 30 July 2020 Technology and Gadgets News LIVE Updates: Samsung Galaxy M31s, Microsoft Safety app and more

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 30, 2020 2:28 pm

Technology News Today, 30 July 2020 LIVE Updates: Samsung Galaxy M31s, Microsoft Safety app and more
Today Technology News live updates: Samsung Galaxy M31s, Microsoft Safety app and more

14:28 (IST)

30 Jul 2020

Tecno launches Spark 6 Air smartphone and TWS Minipod M1

Tecno has today launched Spark 6 Air smartphone and Minipod M1 single-ear wireless earphone in India. The SPARK 6 Air is priced at Rs 7999 and Minipod M1 is priced at Rs 799, respectively and will be available on Amazon Prime day starting 6th August 2020 and across offline retail outlets.

Spark 6 Air will be available in three colour variants: Comet Black & Ocean Blue. TECNO Minipod M1 will be available in white and comes accompanied with multi-colored silicone protective cases and snap hook. Read More: Tecno Spark 6 Air smartphone and TWS Minipod M1 launched in India

13:21 (IST)

30 Jul 2020

Thomson certified Android TVs launched

Thomson has launched PATH 9A, PATH 9R series and OATH PRO Android TV with screen size ranging from 32 inch 40 inch, 43 inch 50 inch, 55 inch and 75 inch. The company says that the TV have been completely tested and developed in India in partnership with Google. With prices starting from Rs 10,999, the series will be available from 6 August, exclusively on Flipkart.

Read more: Thomson launches range of certified Android TVs starting at Rs 10,999

12:44 (IST)

30 Jul 2020

Samsung Galaxy M31s launched in India

 

Samsung has today announced the launch of a new smartphone in its popular M-series. The company has introduced the Samsung Galaxy M31s smartphone in the country.

 

The Samsung Galaxy M31s comes with a price tag of Rs 19,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage. The 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 21,499. The smartphone is available in Mirage Blue and Mirage Black colour options. The phone will go on sale from August 6 and it will be available for purchase from Amazon and Samsung Shop.

 

Read More: Samsung Galaxy M31s with 6000mAh battery, 64MP quad-camera setup launched in India

 

Galaxy m31s

 

10:49 (IST)

30 Jul 2020

Vodafone launches Rs 819 prepaid pack

Vodafone has introduced a new prepaid plan for its customers in India with Rs 819 pack. The pack comes with a validity of 84 days.

The Rs 819 prepaid plan comes loaded with 2GB of data per day. The pack offers unlimited voice calling to any network along with national roaming and 100 messages per day.

Furthermore, the pack also offers Vodafone Play subscription worth Rs 499 along with ZEE5 membership which is priced at Rs 999. Apart from this, the new plan also comes with Idea Movies subscription and an extended warranty of 1 year of Mobile Shield.

Read More: Vodafone launches Rs 819 prepaid plan with 2GB daily data for 84 days

10:49 (IST)

30 Jul 2020

Microsoft Family Safety app launched to manage screen usage and more

Microsoft has rolled out a new digital wellbeing app to help to manage screen time usage of family members and more. The app is known as Microsoft Family Safety application and it is available for download from both Android and iOS platforms. 

 

The company has revealed that the app provides the ability to set app and game screen time limits. One can add 15 minutes, 30 minutes, 1 hour, 2 hours, or 3 hours or more of screen time. The limit can be extended if they run out of the limit and more. The company says that it will send an email every week to both parents and kids with highlights of the child’s digital activity.

 

The app also provides web and search filters to block adult content and set browsing to kid-friendly websites with either allowed or blocked websites list. This feature works with the Microsoft Edge browser on Windows, Xbox, and Android. Furthermore, the app also allows parents to get purchase requests if their child is purchasing some apps or more from Microsoft store.

 

Read more: Microsoft Family Safety app launched to manage screen usage and more

 

microsoft safety

10:27 (IST)

30 Jul 2020

Honor 9A listed on Amazon India

Honor 9A smartphone will be launched in India tomorrow i.e July 31. Now ahead of the launch, Honor 9A India price has been revealed, thanks to Amazon listing.

Honor 9A is listed in Phantom Blue colour on Amazon and is priced for Rs 11,999 for the 3GB+64GB storage variant. The e-commerce site is even taking orders for the smartphone. It is yet to be seen if this is the actual price of the Honor 9A in India or if it just a placeholder.

 

Read More: Honor 9A price revealed via Amazon India ahead of launch tomorrow

10:20 (IST)

30 Jul 2020

Samsung Galaxy M31s to launch in India today

Samsung is all set to launch its latest smartphone, the Galaxy M31s, in India. The phone will be launched at 12 PM on July 30.

 

The Samsung Galaxy M31s will feature a quad-camera setup with 64-megapixel as primary sensor. As per rumours, other sensors will be an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

 

The phone has also been confirmed to feature 6,000mAh battery with reverse charging and 25W fast charging support. It will have an S-AMOLED waterdrop notch display.

