Today 29 August 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: OnePlus Watch and more

OnePlus Watch reportedly in works, might launch with OnePlus 8T

OnePlus is reportedly gearing up to enter the smartwatch segment. The brand is reportedly preparing to add a new smartwatch to its portfolio pretty soon.

As per a report by TechRadar, the former OnePlus employee said that the company has been actively looking into a smartwatch for the last year. Meanwhile, a recent Infocomm Media Development Authority website has shown a listing of a smartwatch with model number W301GB. The listing further reveals that the upcoming smartwatch from OnePlus will be known as OnePlus Watch.

With this, OnePlus is trying to create its own ecosystem. The company has already introduced its new range of Smart TVs in both premium and budget segment. The brand has also introduced its range of earbuds at different price points. So, bringing a smartwatch can be seen as the next logical step form the company. However, at the time of writing, there is no other details about the upcoming smartwatch from OnePlus, so we suggest you stay tuned with us for more details.

Read More: OnePlus Watch reportedly in works, might launch with OnePlus 8T