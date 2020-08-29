Today 29 August 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: OnePlus Watch and more

Technology News Today, 29 August 2020 LIVE Updates: OnePlus Watch and more
Today Technology News live updates: OnePlus Watch and more
LIVE BLOG
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 price surface
Samsung recently announced its flagship Galaxy Tab S7 series of tablets. Now Samsung is working on its upcoming Galaxy Tab A7 tablet. It is likely to launch soon as a Dutch retailer has already leaked the prices of Galaxy Tab A7.
As per Dutch retailer Centralpoint, Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is priced at EUR 235 (roughly Rs. 20,500) for the 32GB storage Wi-Fi only variant, the 32GB Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 LTE variant is listed at EUR 293 (roughly Rs. 25,600), the 64GB Wi-Fi only as well as LTE variants of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 are listed at EUR 266 (roughly Rs. 23,200) and EUR 323 (roughly Rs. 28,200) respectively.
Read more: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 price leaked ahead of launch
OnePlus Watch reportedly in works, might launch with OnePlus 8T
OnePlus is reportedly gearing up to enter the smartwatch segment. The brand is reportedly preparing to add a new smartwatch to its portfolio pretty soon.
As per a report by TechRadar, the former OnePlus employee said that the company has been actively looking into a smartwatch for the last year. Meanwhile, a recent Infocomm Media Development Authority website has shown a listing of a smartwatch with model number W301GB. The listing further reveals that the upcoming smartwatch from OnePlus will be known as OnePlus Watch.
With this, OnePlus is trying to create its own ecosystem. The company has already introduced its new range of Smart TVs in both premium and budget segment. The brand has also introduced its range of earbuds at different price points. So, bringing a smartwatch can be seen as the next logical step form the company. However, at the time of writing, there is no other details about the upcoming smartwatch from OnePlus, so we suggest you stay tuned with us for more details.
Read More: OnePlus Watch reportedly in works, might launch with OnePlus 8T
You might like this