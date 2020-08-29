Advertisement

Today 29 August 2020 Technology News LIVE Updates: OnePlus Watch and more

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : August 29, 2020 10:59 am

Latest News

Technology News Today, 29 August 2020 LIVE Updates: OnePlus Watch and more
Advertisement

Today Technology News live updates: OnePlus Watch and more


LIVE BLOG

10:59 (IST)

29 Aug 2020

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 price surface

Samsung recently announced its flagship Galaxy Tab S7 series of tablets. Now Samsung is working on its upcoming Galaxy Tab A7 tablet. It is likely to launch soon as a Dutch retailer has already leaked the prices of Galaxy Tab A7.

As per Dutch retailer Centralpoint, Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is priced at EUR 235 (roughly Rs. 20,500) for the 32GB storage Wi-Fi only variant, the 32GB Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 LTE variant is listed at EUR 293 (roughly Rs. 25,600), the 64GB Wi-Fi only as well as LTE variants of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 are listed at EUR 266 (roughly Rs. 23,200) and EUR 323 (roughly Rs. 28,200) respectively.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 price leaked ahead of launch

10:44 (IST)

29 Aug 2020

OnePlus Watch reportedly in works, might launch with OnePlus 8T

 

OnePlus is reportedly gearing up to enter the smartwatch segment. The brand is reportedly preparing to add a new smartwatch to its portfolio pretty soon. 

 

As per a report by TechRadar, the former OnePlus employee said that the company has been actively looking into a smartwatch for the last year. Meanwhile, a recent Infocomm Media Development Authority website has shown a listing of a smartwatch with model number W301GB. The listing further reveals that the upcoming smartwatch from OnePlus will be known as OnePlus Watch. 

 

With this, OnePlus is trying to create its own ecosystem. The company has already introduced its new range of Smart TVs in both premium and budget segment. The brand has also introduced its range of earbuds at different price points. So, bringing a smartwatch can be seen as the next logical step form the company. However, at the time of writing, there is no other details about the upcoming smartwatch from OnePlus, so we suggest you stay tuned with us for more details.

 

Read More: OnePlus Watch reportedly in works, might launch with OnePlus 8T

 

OnePlus Watch

 

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 price leaked ahead of launch

OnePlus Watch reportedly in works, might launch with OnePlus 8T

Airtel Xstream service to be expanded in 50 more cities

Zoom adds new features in Virtual Classroom

Realme X7 Pro might feature Sony IMX686 sensor, pricing leaked

Google announces updates to Google Assistant Snapshot

Latest News from

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Today 27 August 2020: Technology News Highlights: Realme C15, Realme 7, Samsung Galaxy A12 and more

Today 26 August 2020 Technology News Highlights: Asus Zenfone 7, Gionee M30, Fitbit and more

Alibaba backed ecom platform a security threat: Taiwan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Facebook unhappy with Apple, BSNL IPTV, Aitel Xtreme in more cities, Amazon Halo, OnePlus Nord

Facebook unhappy with Apple, BSNL IPTV, Aitel Xtreme in more cities, Amazon Halo, OnePlus Nord
Compaq to launch TV, Uber Auto, Canon, Redmi 9, Galaxy M51, Q&A

Compaq to launch TV, Uber Auto, Canon, Redmi 9, Galaxy M51, Q&A
Airtel hints at tariff hike, Asus Zenfone 7, Airforce app, Redmi K20 price cut

Airtel hints at tariff hike, Asus Zenfone 7, Airforce app, Redmi K20 price cut
Nokia 5.3 First Impression

Nokia 5.3 First Impression
Micromax design lab, Tecno phone malware, Nokia C3, Samsung Galaxy M51

Micromax design lab, Tecno phone malware, Nokia C3, Samsung Galaxy M51
We aim to provide bus commuters a digital ticketing experince: CityCash

We aim to provide bus commuters a digital ticketing experince: CityCash

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies